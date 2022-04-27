NPA frets as extortion lingers on port roads

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said that the previous committees set up by the federal and Lagos State governments to rid the port roads of gridlock have turned the port into a cash cow. Its Port Manager, Lagos Ports Complex, Mrs Funmilayo Olotu, said that camp boys and other hoodlums were fronting for officials of government agencies along the port roads to extort truckers.

The port manager noted that there was multiplicity of police commands at the port, saying that there were about three police commands administering the port area alone. Also, she explained that there was an inter-agency superiority, which had hindered sharing of information among various government agencies operating in the port. Olotu explained: “Inside the port terminals, containers are checked, outside the gate, the same container is checked, moving to Leventis bus stop, the same container is checked; Customs should try and expose the officer inside the terminal, who is supposed to have done the right thing but allowed the container to leave the port.

The port manager charged the new Port Standing Task Team (PSTT) recently flagged off to be resilient and unwavering in the task of ridding the Apapa port access road of corruption and extortion. Olotu advised the PSTT headed by Comrade Moses Fadipe to distinguish itself from the bandwagon of extortionists.

She added: “It takes two to tango; if there is no giver, there would be no taker. When the ETO first started, for two weeks, everybody were compliant, nobody was chasing anybody, no human intervention, the rules were there and it was simply digitalisation.

“However, the moment you have individuals in charge, they would tell you that ‘Apapa pass Yahoo.’ Even if you bring an angel, at the end of the day, people with character and integrity are eventually messed up. Even within the ports now, outside the terminals at our 1.6 kilometre Road, we have the Customs checkpoint.” Olotu stressed that between the Lagos port and Orile, there was a totally collapsed portion of the road, which much be quickly fixed, adding that the Tin Can Port corridor calls for a national concern because the boys operating on the road enjoy backups from powerful operators.

