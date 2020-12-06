NPA generates N291bn in 10 months

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) generated over N291 Billion revenue from January to October 2020, the Managing Director, Hadiza Bala-Usman has said.

This came as the NPA boss has vowed to put an end to the operations of the Ocean Marine Solutions Limited (OMSL) at the Secure Anchorage, saying their activities are illegal and not in the best interest of Nigerians.

Bala-Usman who recently spoke in a television programme monitored by our correspondent, noted that the amount generated in the review period was an improvement from the N298 billion regenerated in the corresponding period in 2019. She explained when the November revenue is captured in the authority’s revenue profile; the revenue will surpass the previously set record.

She said: “In November-December we may be able to meet up what we made in 2019 or we may not.

There was a reduction but it was not huge in terms of revenue.” The NPA boss said port operations suffered a setback for two days after recent arsonists’ attack and looting of the NPA headquarters. She said, “Regarding our operations, we had a downtime of two days sorting internet services provisions for payment. We were up after 48 hours to continue operations.

“The offices torched were corporate and strategic communication and some part of the audit department- the windows got burnt but we didn’t lose any documents. “On one side we look at it as random hoodlums, on the other hand, we also have a lot of questions to answer like why your office?

However seven people were arrested and we have CCTV footage of the attack.”

Speaking on the controversial Secure Area Anchorage, Bala Usman explained that some of the push backs she has faced include the Secure Anchorage Area, saying this refers to the fees being collected by Ocean Marine Solutions Limited, a maritime security firm, for securing vessels on Nigerian waters.

She said, “On OMSL, it is the secure anchorage area where vessels are made to pay for being secured within the Nigerian ports. And this started in 2013 to provide that platform in partnership with the Nigerian Navy.

“Fast forward to 2017, we felt that it wasn’t necessary for people to be paying money to secure their vessels on water.

It is the responsibility of the government through the Navy and NIMASA to secure at zero cost to the owners. “Just between January and July, OMSL received $17 million in revenue for securing vessels and none of those revenues went to the coffers of the Federal Government.”

Bala-Usman explained that the fees collected by the OMSL is not in the interest of Nigerian citizens and she said activities of the firm will be dismantled as she had escalated the issue with the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

