NPA generates N5bn from ailing Calabar Port

Despite its numerous challenges, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) generated N5 billion revenue from the ailing Calabar Port between January and May 2022. It also received 72 vessels with the Gross Register Tonnage (GRT) of 1.61 million and a cargo throughput of 990,154. According to the Port Manager of Calabar Port Complex, Festus Olumati, ship traffic into the port recorded high returns as number of vessels received were 72 within the period. He said: “The cargo turn around time is four days per ship with 16 container TEUs and 15 per cent berth occupancy.” However, the port manager explained that the port generated $6.6 million and N646 million generated in local currency. Olumati said: “These improvements in our modest efforts had a huge corresponding increases in the port’s revenue intakes. From January to May 2022, our revenue growth earnings increased as follows: revenue generated in dollars, $6.6 million; actual revenue in dollars collected, $5.8 million; revenue generated in naira is N646 million and the revenue collected in naira is N309.2 million.” Meanwhile, NPA would review earlier incentives granted importers, exporters and shipping companies using the port as well as enhance safety at the facility. “In spite of huge improve ments, Calabar Port is still faced with some growing challenges, which are impeding the port from attaining her full capacity as one of the fastest growing ports in Nigeria. These challenges include low depth of the water channel, requiring full dredging, collapsed berth at the Shoreline Jetty, abandonment of Delta Queen Rig since 2012, siltation and reduced draught at ECM Terminal waterfront, defaced surfaces and duplicated facilities with the port’s administration building and many others. The Authority had, before now, granted shipping companies 30 per cent incentives to use the Calabar Port due to the decay infrastructure of the port and its very shallow draft, which have combined to discourage the patronage of vessels to the port. Also, the Managing Director of the Authority, Mohammed Bello-Koko, explained that NPA had commenced arrangement towards the removal of the rig abandoned at the port jetty 10 years ago. The rig, Delta Queen, was seized by AMCON in 2012 and has since been abandoned at Calabar jetty. It was gathered that the rig has taken large space of the jetty, impeding shippong operations as ships cpuld no longer berth there. Bello-Koko noted that a firm had been asked to dismantle the rig, although the operations appear to be slower than envisaged. He urged the contractor to fast track the removal of the oil rig and ensure that none of the particles is left underwater. The managing director threatened to auction the remains of the oil rig, if not taken down within the time frame. He said during the commissioning of the new mini safety station at the port, noting that the proposed review became necessary to ensure that the aims and objectives of such incentives were achieved. According to him, the review of the incentives was to ensure that their economic benefits trickle down to every segment of the port stakeholders, which will in turn increase the patronage of the port. Also, the managing director said that NPA was committed to increasing economic activities at the Calabar Port as part of measures to improve the level of patronage at the port. Meanwhile, Bello-Koko noted that NPA was seeking an out-ofcourt settlement with the contractor dredging the Calabar Port channel as part of steps to find solutions to the limitations in the patronage of the port. He disclosed that the contract for the dredging of the port channel was awarded many years ago, however, he noted that there had been litigation between NPA and the contractor on the project, adding that the development had inhibited the dredging of the channel. Bello- Koko stressed that for the fact that dredging of the channel had been a prority of NPA, this had made the Authority to seek an out-of-court settlement on the contract

