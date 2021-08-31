NPA generates N884.74bn in 3 years

News Top Stories

…pays N255.2bn into Consolidated Account

 

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) generated N884.74billion revenue between January 2018 and June 2021. Also, the authority contributed N255.2billion into the Consolidated Revenue Fund Account (CRF) between 2014 and 2018.

 

2018, the authority collected N284.36billion 2019, N280.3 billion; 2020, N303.58 billion and 163.5billion between January and June 2021. The revenue was generated from royalties, cargo throughput, harbor dues, administrative and other statutory sources.

 

It was learnt that the amount generated in the last six months represented 54 per cent of its 2021 revenue target.

 

The authority’s General Manager, Finance, Emeka Ezugwu, said this in Abuja at an interactive session on 2022-  2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF).

The session was organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Finance. Ezugwu informed the committee that NPA’s 2021 revenue target was N301.7 billion, noting that as of June 2021, the authority had attained N163.5 billion.

 

 

 

The authority noted that its contribution to the CRF had progressively increased since 2016. In 2014, the NPA contributed N18.5billion to the CRF, compared to 2013 when it contributed N13.1billion.

 

The authority contributed N23.8billion in 2016, compared to N18billion it contributed to the CRF in 2015. Its contribution to the CRF in 2018 peaked at N33.6billion compared to 2017 when it contributed N30.3billion.

 

However, responding to allegations by an official of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC), Bello Gulmare, said that NPA failed to file its audited accounts for 2019 and 2020 and that it had an outstanding liability of N255 billion to settle with the Federal Government.

 

Ezugwu said: “Our 2019 account has already been approved by the board, 2020 is ongoing. FRC has not done any reconciliation with the NPA for the past four years.

 

“The figure he is brandishing does not align with what we have. We have done reconciliation with Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Allocation Commission (RMFAC).

 

“We are also engaging the Accountant General (of the Federation) office right now and we have a letter from them inviting us for reconciliation.”

 

Responding, the Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, James Faleke, noted that FRC was the body statutory empowered by the constitution to monitor remittances.

 

According to him, “by law, when it comes to remittances, this office (FRC) is superior to the Accountant General Office. “This is a constitutional office and it is not just created by an act of the National Assembly.

 

It is important that you reconcile with the FRC. “You should be eager to reconcile with them. If their report is laid before the National Assembly and you are found wanting, it has consequences. So, reconcile within two weeks.

 

“We have ruled that we need a comprehensive list of all agreements reached by NPA with its tenants, indicating how much each of those tenants are supposed to be paying on a monthly or annual basis and copies of the agreements be attached.

 

We need all the account details of the JVC accounts.” Also, the Deputy Chairman of the committee, Saidu Abdullahi, explained that NPA’s annual revenue target was unambitious, saying that the Federal Government should give the agency more ambitious revenue targets. It would be recalled that in 2015, NPA’s revenue was improved by N4.4 billion as it recorded revenue of N177.2 billion compared to N172.8 billion the previous year.

 

But its remittance for 2015 declined by N130 million as it remitted N18.43 billion as against N18.56 billion in 2014. Also in 2016, the authority’s revenue jumped by N5.1 billion as it recorded a revenue of N182.42 billion compared with N177.26 billion in 2015.

 

The authority’s remittance for the year 2016 also jumped by N5.4 billion as it remitted a total of N23.87 billion as against N18.43 billion the previous year. However in 2017, it revenue went up by N83.2 billion when it generated N265.6 billion as against N182.4 billion in 2016.

 

The NPA recorded the highest remittance in its history in 2017, remitting N30.31 billion. This showed N6.44 billion increase over the N23.87 it remitted in 2016.

