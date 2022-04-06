NPA lauds APMT over smart office to improve operations

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has commended APM Terminals for raising the standards of port operation in Nigeria with the commissioning of a smart office to improve container handling operations, electronic invoicing, electronic receipt and online payment processes.

The commissioning of the new smart building took place at the Lagos Port Complex (LPC), Apapa, in line with the company’s commitment to introducing innovations to help both shipping lines and landside customers achieve improved supply chain efficiency and flexibility in a cost-effective manner.

The smart office, it was learnt, would allow importers and exporters to fast-track their documentation at the port. The Global Chief Operating Officer (GCOO) of the company, Keith Svendsen, who was in Nigeria for the commissioning, said the new building would set new standard for port operation in Nigeria.

He said: “What is more important is to make sure that we are ready for the future. A port is one of the infrastructures that take years to plan and build. This is why we are working to make it better and get ready for the future.”

The GCOO said that the technology, embedded in the new building, would improve container handling operations and processing in the terminal particularly in enabling electronic invoicing, electronic receipt and online payment processes that allow customers fast-track their documentation.

Also speaking, the Country Managing Director of the company, Klaus Laursen, said APM Terminals Apapa had invested a total of N254billion ($438 million) on enabling developing infrastructure, acquiring equipment and improving processes at the terminal.

He noted: “In APM Terminals, we have led with a strong ambition to become a world-class terminal operator. We enable access to jobs, products, foods, and medicine that allow people to create and live better.

The aim is to make APM Terminals Apapa a better trade and logistics zone. We just have to be better and improve everyday by investing in our people and infrastructure in order to have a smarter and digitalised business that serves the need of our customers and the country at large.”

Also, the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko, commended APM Terminals for raising the standards of port operation in Nigeria, and for adding immense value to the port over the past 16 years.

