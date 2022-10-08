News

NPA management receives leadership of CMS Cathedral

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello Koko, during the week received the Bishop of Lagos Diocese (Anglican Communion), Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye, at the NPA Headquarters in Marina. The 155-year-old Cathedral Church of Christ, which sits on Plot 29 Marina Lagos shares a fence with the Nigerian Ports Authority headquarters located on Plot 26/28. Speaking during the visit the Diocesan Provost, Very Revd. Adebola Ojo-feitimi (PhD.) commended the Management of the NPA for the enabling atmosphere of mutual coexistence and noted that this visit which was the first of its kind is a testament to the friendly disposition of the NPA, pledged the goodwill of the Church for the trade facilitation initiatives of the Authority. Responding, the NPA Managing Director expressed appreciation to the Church for the assistance accorded staff of the Authority who took refuge in the Cathedral during the EndSARs attack.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Wike to FG: Bring oil bunkerers to justice

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harc ourt

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has stressed the need to bring oil bunkerers to justice in view of the role they play in sabotaging the efforts of the state government to eliminate oil bunkering.   The governor disclosed this yesterday when participants of Naval Warfare College Course Four visited him at the Government House, […]
News

NCDC confirms 198 new coronavirus infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 198 new cases of the coronavirus in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). Confirming the figure in its update for November 25, 2020, according to the agency, FCT topped the list for the second consecutive day with 53 new positive samples, followed by […]
News

NLC kicks against proposed plan to sell TCN

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has kicked against plans by the Federal Government, through the Bureau of Public Enterprisesn (BPE), to sell off the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), to an alleged “few privileged Nigerians.” President of the NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba who in a statement on Friday in Abuja said neither Congress nor the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica