NPA management receives leadership of CMS Cathedral

Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello Koko, during the week received the Bishop of Lagos Diocese (Anglican Communion), Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye, at the NPA Headquarters in Marina. The 155-year-old Cathedral Church of Christ, which sits on Plot 29 Marina Lagos shares a fence with the Nigerian Ports Authority headquarters located on Plot 26/28. Speaking during the visit the Diocesan Provost, Very Revd. Adebola Ojo-feitimi (PhD.) commended the Management of the NPA for the enabling atmosphere of mutual coexistence and noted that this visit which was the first of its kind is a testament to the friendly disposition of the NPA, pledged the goodwill of the Church for the trade facilitation initiatives of the Authority. Responding, the NPA Managing Director expressed appreciation to the Church for the assistance accorded staff of the Authority who took refuge in the Cathedral during the EndSARs attack.
