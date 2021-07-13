NPA moves to acquire equipment for Lekki Port

Ahead of commencement of Lekki Deep Seaport commercial operation in 2022, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said that it had started the process of acquiring tug boats, mooring boats and all necessary marine equipment for the port.

The Acting Managing Director of the authority, Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, explained during the inspection of the port by the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, and other government agencies that the authority was ready to play its part to ensure smooth take-off of port operations upon completion of construction.

Also, the Chairman of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, Mr Abiodun Dabiri, while briefing the minister on the status of construction of the port, explained that the entire construction was at 55.4 per cent completion, saying that dredging and reclamation had reached 61.11per cent, quay wall, 50.39per cent and breakwater 67.49per cent.

He stressed that the landside infrastructure development had reached 33.70 per cent completion. The chairman added that the port had the deepest seaport in the sub-Saharan African region and would serve as transshipment hub for the region.

Dabiri said that at the end of third quarter in 2022, construction work would be complete, while commercial operations would commence by fourth quarter 2022 as planned.

He commended the minister for providing the necessary support that had assisted the company to deliver on the mandate for the project and stressed that when completed, Lekki Port would be a worldclass port operating with bestin- class equipment to ensure seamless operations and would comply with global environmental protection standard.

However, the minister urged the promoter of the Lekki Deep Seaport, Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, to fast track construction work and see to it that the port commences operation by 2022.

Amaechi, who was accompanied by top officials of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigeria Shippers Council (NSC) and the Nigerian Maritime Administrative and Safety Agency (NIMASA), expressed satisfaction over the level of progress recorded on the construction of the port.

He said: “I am very delighted and impressed with the pace and the progress of construction work on this project from the last time I was here in November 2020. “The promoter of the project – Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited – has demonstrated strong commitment and capacity to deliver the project as agreed.”

