Business

NPA moves to acquire equipment for Lekki Port

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Ahead of commencement of Lekki Deep Seaport commercial operation in 2022, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) said that it had started the process of acquiring tug boats, mooring boats and all necessary marine equipment for the port.

 

The Acting Managing Director of the authority, Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, explained during the inspection of the port by the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, and other government agencies that the authority was ready to play its part to ensure smooth take-off of port operations upon completion of construction.

 

Also, the Chairman of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, Mr Abiodun Dabiri, while briefing the minister on the status of construction of the port, explained that the entire construction was at 55.4 per cent completion, saying that dredging and reclamation had reached 61.11per cent, quay wall, 50.39per cent and breakwater 67.49per cent.

 

He stressed that the landside infrastructure development had reached 33.70 per cent completion. The chairman added that the port had the deepest seaport in the sub-Saharan African region and would serve as transshipment hub for the region.

Dabiri said that at the end of third quarter in 2022, construction work would be complete, while commercial operations would commence by fourth quarter 2022 as planned.

 

He commended the minister for providing the necessary support that had assisted the company to deliver on the mandate for the project and stressed that when completed, Lekki Port would be a worldclass port operating with bestin- class equipment to ensure seamless operations and would comply with global environmental protection standard.

 

However, the minister urged the promoter of the Lekki Deep Seaport, Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, to fast track construction work and see to it that the port commences operation by 2022.

 

Amaechi, who was accompanied by top officials of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Nigeria Shippers Council (NSC) and the Nigerian Maritime Administrative and Safety Agency (NIMASA), expressed satisfaction over the level of progress recorded on the construction of the port.

 

He said: “I am very delighted and impressed with the pace and the progress of construction work on this project from the last time I was here in November 2020. “The promoter of the project – Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited – has demonstrated strong commitment and capacity to deliver the project as agreed.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

IE: Why we introduced incentives for whistle blowers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

One of Nigeria’s power utility firms, Ikeja Electric (IE) Plc, said it had introduced incentives for those willing to expose energy thieves within its network as a part of the Disco’s effort to curtail incidence of energy theft.   IE said for established cases of energy theft, the whistle- blower would be rewarded from the […]
Business

COVID-19: Banks fret as second wave dampens $7.2bn loan recovery

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

RISK Indigenous firms’ total collapse which in turn will drag down the banks imminent – Oil producer   Fear of the second wave of COVID-19 has dampened commercial banks’ recovery plans of $7.2 billion oil industry debt, worsening the fear over liquidity for the lenders.   Head, Oil Investmenrs Potfolio in one of the Tier […]
Business

COVID-19: NSE relieves experience of 1yr remote trading

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), yesterday, relieved its experience of one year of remote trading following the ravaging COVID-19. The Exchange, in a statement, said it made the move to activate its business continuity plan, which saw the transition to remote trading in support of the fight against COVID-19. “Exactly 365 days later, the Exchange […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica