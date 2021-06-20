NPA moves to improve transit time, security on Tincan Port

Acting Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko has expressed his determination to resolve all impediments to the smooth flow of traffic and effective security, within and around the Tin Can Island Port corridor.

He also said that the Sunrise Bus Stop area of the Apapa – Mile 2 highway which had become a failed passage (the major artery in and out of the Tin Can Island Port), remains a huge concern to the Authority.

According to the NPA MD, the improved traffic situation along the Tin Can Port approach from what it used to be some months back is one of the positives from the synergy between the NPA and the Lagos State Government (LASG), which deployed the necessary security and equipment needed to check indiscriminate parking on the road as well as an end to the menace of touts and other criminals.

He observed that some of the internal roads within the Port Complex are in a state of disrepair, but assured that the Authority, in concert with other relevant agencies of Government and the National Assembly, would mobilise resources as soon as possible to fix such roads.

Describing the Tin Can Port Complex as too porous, the NPA MD noted that the wire gauze perimeter fence installed as a means of preventing unauthorized access in line with the International Ships and Ports Facility Security (ISPS) Code recommendation, have been pulled down, thus much stronger wall of protection must be put in place to keep people who do not have any business having access to the complex.

He disclosed that upon a thorough security assessment, the management would be left with no alternative than to use prefab wall fencing, since the wire gauze type could not stand the test of time in view of how it was easily damaged.

He pleaded with Hi-tech, the contractor handling the Apapa-Mile 2 highway, to ensure that the Sunrise Bus Stop end of the road is worked on speedily, even if it is palliatives to make it passable.

“We want to consolidate on this and consistently ensure that trucks that do business at the ports, picking and dropping of containers, do so without encumbrances,” he said

Meanwhile, Mr. Bello-koko has said that the Authority will continue to empower and provide opportunities for women in the maritime industry, while taking deliberate steps to nurture young women maritime professionals. Bello-Koko reassured the industry in Lagos at a reception in honour of the country’s first female Azuimuth Stern Drive (ASD) Tugboat Captain, Canus Ebinipre Robinson,

organised by LTT Coastal and Marine Services, the company managing the Authority’s marine crafts. He described the emergence of the first female Tug boat Captain in West Africa from Nigeria as an uncommon feat that should challenge our young ladies to aspire to achieve greater heights, not because of their gender but because of their capacity.

NPA according to Bello-Koko places high premium on gender, in her overall talent development agenda, saying of the 23 General Managers at the NPA, six are women. Capt. Ebinipre Canus Robinson,

West Africa’s first female ASD Tug Boat Captain is from Bayelsa State in Nigeria. She is a product of the National Seafarers Development Programme, promoted by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

