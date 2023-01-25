NPA, Navy sign MoU on security, water front safety

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and Nigerian Navy have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to streamline operational activities on land and water front around the port areas. In a statement by NPA, the MOU was signed by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral AZ Gambo, and the Managing Director, Mohammed Bello Koko, in Abuja, leading to setting up the NN/NPA technical working committee with broad terms of reference.

The statement explains: “A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Nigerian Navy and the Nigerian Ports Authority in an effort to resolve land issues, waterfront safety and security concerns, and essentially streamline the tariff and billing for ships calling at our ports.

“The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral AZ Gambo, and the Managing Director, Mohammed Bello Koko, met in October 2021 to discuss matters of shared interest. As a result, the NN/NPA technical working committee was established with broad terms of reference. “The committee held several meetings and visited all the pilotage districts.

The recommendation of the committee is therefore, the signing of this memorandum of understanding for an initial duration of two years.” At the signing ceremony, it was noted that both the CNS and the MD expressed hope and optimism that the MoU would produce better results for Nigeria.

