NPA, NDDC scam: PDP demands Amaechi, Usman’s sack, prosecution

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the immediate sack, investigation and prosecution of Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi. The party also called for the sack of the suspended Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman. PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, explained that the call was necessitated by the alleged looting of over N165 billion from the NPA.

The party challenged Amaechi to come clean on the alleged involvement of his wife, Judith in the N48 billion contract scam currently rocking the Ni-ger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“The foul stench of corruption oozing out of the NPA, NDDC and other agencies of government in the last six years has shown that our MDAs have become the cash cows and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) of greedy leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and their cronies in government in their unbridled looting of our patrimony under President Muhammadu Buhari’s watch.

“Our party asserts that the fact that it took the minister a clear six years (2016 to 2021) to query the NPA Managing Director over the alleged looting of N165 billion unremitted operating surplus of the agency, which is under his purview, is suspect and raises public belief that he (Amaechi) only acted apparently to shield himself after indicting audit documents had already been exposed,”

PDP stated. It noted the reports from the office of Auditor General which also discovered the looting of unremitted deduction to Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) amounting to N3,667,750,470, $148,845,745.04, £4,891,449.50 and £252,682.14 under the suspended NPA Managing Director and Amaechi’s ministerial supervision

Like this: Like Loading...