NPA needs N360bn to fix dilapidated Tincan Port

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said it requires not less than N360 billion ($600 million) for the reconstruction of the Tin Can Island Ports Complex. The Authority said that the port has reached its life circle and therefore requires total reconstruction.

The Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, noted that remedial integrity and remedial works have been carried out on all its quays. He added that after extensive consultations with the terminal operators, it was agreed that a holistic design of the new port should be made as against the option of allowing terminal operators to individually reconstruct their berths and terminals. The managing director stressed that the option of embarking on a holistic reconstruction was reached, given that not all the terminal operators had the financial capacity to embark of such huge project.

Bello-Koko noted that if the terminal operators were allowed to do it individually at their own time, it might impinge on the integrity of the quays, which would not pay on the long run. On the options for funding the project, the first, according to him, is for NPA to provide the entire funding, which current estimate has put at over $600 million or alternatively get some multilateral funding agencies to provide a certain per cent of the funding while the NPA provides the rest. He said: “We have been proactive to have first of all, started looking for funding options.

We have started discussions with multilateral funding agencies that could fund the reconstruction of the port. The other option is for us to approach the Federal Government to request that NPA be allowed to use a certain per cent of the funds it transfers to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) for the reconstruction. “We transfer about N60 billion on a yearly basis and so the government could approve that we use 40 per cent or 50 per cent of this amount for the reconstruction.

We actually believe that we do not need to borrow to fund this project. “Another option is to do a hybrid funding whereby the terminal operators would fund this reconstruction, but the issue here is that while some terminal operators could have the financial strength to carry out the project, others might not and if we allow them to do it individually, it might affect the integrity of the quays.

“So, this has to be properly coordinated and we are working with the Federal Ministry of Transportation on the decision to be taken and it has to be taken at the right time and properly so that we will have to go to the Federal Executive Council FEC for the approval.

“But we are now taking immediate action and we need to go to the FEC for approval, we even have to advertise but we need to get the final design so that things will be properly done because we do not want a haphazard job, so we must get it right from the onset.” Bello-Koko, who thanked the management and entire staffers of the organisation, noted that the modest achievements recorded in the last few months could not have been possible without their support and cooperation.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...