NPA needs N360bn to fix dilapidated Tincan Port

In the next few weeks, installation of equipment that will handle about six million Twenty Equivalent Units (TEUs) of containers, significant volume of liquid and dry bulk cargoes, will commence, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

In the past, shipping lines calling at Nigerian ports preferred to make their choice due to lack of deep sea ports, insufficient container traffic and unproductive ports. Specifically, they preferred calling at Togo, Ivory Cost and other neighbouring ports with deep depth where the smaller vessels are fed, as well as where cargoes are interlined through the West-Mediterranean hubs. However, with the advent of Lekki Port taking off in the next three months, it was learnt that the narration would change, because it would increase commercial operations in the country and the entire West African region as the transshipment hub. Currently at about 90 per cent completion, the $1.5 billion public private partnership (PPP) port is being jointly promoted by China Harbour Engineering Company and Tolaram Group, the Lagos State government and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

New progress

Last week, the port said that it has began shipment of three new generation Ship to Shore (STS) cranes and 10 Rubber Tyred Gantries (RTG) from Shanghai, China, ahead of the start of port operations. The STS cranes would service the largest container vessels that would sail into the port, which can carry over 18,000 Twenty- Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs). The specifications of the STS cranes include a fixed rail line at the quayside to access vessels and reduce delays moving from bay to bay. The cranes can reach out from the quayside up to 61 metres and have an air draft of 52 metres and a span of 30.5 metres beneath the crane. According to the Managing Director, Lekki Port, Mr Du Ruogang, the equipment, which left Shanghai on May 17, 2022, en route to Lekki Port, would be the most sophisticated port equipment ever yet to be used in Nigeria and would completely change the port landscape, putting Nigeria at the forefront of container operations in West Africa.

Catalyst

Ruogang noted that the port would become a catalyst and an economic enabler for Nigeria with this development. Also, the Chief Operating Officer of the port, Mr Laurence Smith explained that cameras had been strategically installed around the cranes to assist the operators with different angles to support the operation.

Advantage

He said: “From a customer and stakeholder perspective, the STS can more than double the performance of any port crane in Nigeria today, positioning Lekki Port as the future preferred gateway into Nigeria and beyond. Lekki Port is indeed a game changer.” Also, the CEO stressed that the port would relieve the congestion at Lagos and Tincan Island ports.”

Terminal port features

Three container berths will be featured at its container terminal, including a 1,200m-long and 16m-deep quay wall, 13 quay cranes and a storage yard with a capacity of 15,000 ground slots. The storage space can be increased by stacking containers. The container terminal will be able to handle 2.7 million Twenty Equivalent Units (TEU) a year. Also, the port’s dry bulk terminal will be situated on the west side of the container berths near the turning circle and have a 300m-long quay, which will be enough to accommodate one berth to handle a Panamax size vessel with a 75,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT) of cargo. Bulk cargo will be shipped to the storage areas through covered conveyor systems along a 25m corridor. The dry bulk terminal has a four million metric tonne capacity, handling different products such as grains, raw sugar and fertilisers. Three berths will be located at the liquid bulk terminal, serving vessels up to 45,000 dead weight (DWT) in the initial phase of operation. The capacity can be expanded up to 160,000 DWT in the future. Berths can handle liquid products, including petrol and diesel. Cargoes between tank farm and the vessels will be moved by pipelines along the breakwater.

Benefits

He stressed that the port project would boost economy of Lagos through the creation of 170,000 jobs and approximately $201 billion in revenue to state and federal agencies from taxes, royalties and duties. Lekki Port is to create direct and indirect business revenue impact of $158 billion in Nigeria when become operational. Also, approximately $20 billion is to be spent by the port on employee salaries during the concession period, while revenue to federal agencies from taxes, royalties and duties will amount to approximately $201 billion. It was gathered that the port would have an aggregate impact of $362 billion on Nigerian economy over the term of concession.

NPA intervention

Ahead of the commencement of its commercial operation in 2022, NPA has started the process of acquiring tug boats, mooring boats and all necessary marine equipment for the port. Managing Director of the Authority, Mr Mohammed Bello-Koko, explained during the inspection of the port that NPA was ready to play its part to ensure smooth take-off of port operations upon completion of construction. Also, the Chairman of Lekki Port LFTZ Enterprise Limited, Mr Abiodun Dabiri, said that at the end of third quarter in 2022, construction work would be completed, while commercial operations would commence by fourth quarter 2022 as planned.

Last line

There is need for government to support the port with railway lines if it truly want the port to become transshipment hub. Apart from serving the country, it will make other landlocked countries such as Chad, Niger and Burkina Faso to patronise Nigeria ports.

