NPA, NIMASA appropriations missing in FMoT 2021 budget

…as N1.023bn to be spent on freight stations

 

The 2021 appropriations of the core revenue generation agencies, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) are not included in the 2021 budget of the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

 

The budget of a Ministry is supposed to be included in the overall appropriation to the core ministry and its agencies and parastatals. But in the 14-page breakdown of the 2021 budget of the Federal Ministry of Transport sighted by our correspondent, the proposed expenses of NPA, NIMASA and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council were missing in the document.

 

Only the Federal Ministry Transport headquarters, Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Maritime Academy (MAN) Oron and the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) were in the budget document.

 

Total allocation for the ministry and the five agencies is N223.96 billion. N209.736 billion is for capital expenditure, N758.4 is appropriated for overhead while N13.46 will be spent by the Ministry and the five on personnel in the fiscal year.

 

 

 

 

Meanwhile, the full expenditure of MAN Oron was not covered by the budget document; our correspondent learnt might be because the premier maritime training institution draws most of its funds from the five per cent of NIMASA earnings which statutorily goes to the Academy.

 

Even as Sunday Telegraph could not obtain an explanation why the allocations of these three agencies are not contained in the budget of the Federal Ministry of Transport, it was further observed that though one of the agencies, the Council for Registration of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN), originally envisaged by it promoters to be a private sector regulator of the freight forwarding business in Nigeria, got a whopping sum of N1.24 billion for what was described in the budget as ‘freight stations’.

 

N190 million was allocated for the construction of national freight station at Idiroko (Ogun State), N142 million for the establishment and management of six national freight offices, N342 million for the construction of national freight office in Jibya border, Katsina State; N302 million for additional external works and consultancy services at national freight office Ilella, Sokoto State; and N47 million for completion of national freight office in Ilella, Sokoto State

