NPA, NIWA make insurance compulsory for barge operators

The Nigerian Ports Authority and National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) have said that barges operating on Nigerian waters must be insured before they can ferry cargoes through the inland water ways. Before the decision was taken, many containers ferried by some barges have fallen inside the lagoon due to negligence of the operators using substandard vessels.

 

While NPA emphasised that the barges and cargoes must have appropriate insurance cover by a reputable insurance company, NIWA also insisted that it would make quality insurance cover compulsory for all barge and the cargoes they carry.

 

The Managing Director of NIWA, Dr George Moghalu, explained that the agency had  been inundated with complaints from Nigerian importers on the risk of placing their expensive cargoes on the waterways, onboard substandard barges.

 

He said: “It is the owner of the cargo that determines where his cargo should go and how it goes there, it is not by compulsion. I have had a meeting with the barge operators association of Nigeria and I have insisted on having quality insurance to cover both the barges and the cargoes. “These were issues raised by the importers themselves.

 

They said they don’t want a situation whereby they would gamble with their goods after importing them all the way from China and Europe, and upon getting to Nigeria waterways the cargo gets drowned.”

 

He explained that NIWA had reached an understanding with the barge operators association that there should be a reasonable insurance cover for every cargo that would go on the inland waterways, adding that the vessels must also be fully insured to enable the authority give protection to the importer.

 

Moghalu warned boat operators to desist from transporting passengers beyond 7.00 p.m. to avoid frequent boat mishaps on the waterways, saying that NIWA had constituted a waterways task force to arrest any boat operators operating beyond the stipulated time.

 

The task force is comprised of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), barge operators, Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) and the marine police.

 

Also, NPA has revealed that it will carry out a comprehensive profile of all barge operators, which would highlight the carriers’ corporate name for easy identification, especially in line with efforts to check the deployment of dilapidated barges that are in poor state and do not meet the minimum standards for barges and tugboats. It explained that government had instituted a binding tariff scheme payable to NPA as well as to the operators in order to generate revenue for government.

 

Also, the Authority said that barge operators must seek clarification from the NPA harbour master if the masters of the tugs to be deployed would require Pilotage Exemption Certificates (PEC) and ensure same where required, adding that operator shall submit N50 million unconditional Bank Bond in favour of NPA to qualify for operation within 10 working days of submitting the acceptance letter.

 

