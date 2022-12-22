NPA partners IMO to establish port community system

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has disclosed plans to begin the process of establishingPortCommunity System (PCS) with the support of the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Transportation and the technical advisory of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), This came as the Managing Director of NPA; Mohammed Bello-Koko has bagged the 2022 AMJON Excellence Leadership Award for his transformational leadership at the NPA, the Nigeria Maritime Industry and the economy in general. Speaking at the event in Lagos, organised by the Association of Maritime Journalists of Nigeria (AMJON), Bello-Koko stated that the Port Community System will bring together all stakeholders in the Nigerian port industry, thusfacilitatingease of doingbusinessintheports.

Port Community System is an electronic platform, which connects the multiple systems operated by a variety of organisations that make up a seaport, airport or inland port communities. The Managing Director, who was represented by the General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communication, NPA, Mrs. Yemisi Oyinlola, in a paper presentation titled: “Nigeria and the Evolving New Port Order,” noted

