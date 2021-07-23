News Top Stories

NPA: PDP demands Amaechi, Bala-Usman's investigation, prosecution

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is demanding the immediate prosecution of former Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, over her alleged involvement the looting of over N165 billion in the agency. The party also called for investigation of Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, under whose ministerial watch the alleged looting in NPA was perpetrated.

The PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiayn, said Pres-ident Muhammadu Buhari should not just relieve Bala-Usman of her appointment, but should go further to prosecute her based on the revelations from the office of the Auditor General of the Federation. According to the party, the Auditor General’s report noted that deductions, both in local and foreign currencies, to Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), were not remitted during her watch at NPA.

The PDP also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately invite Bala-Usman for questioning over the alleged fraud, involving N15.18 billion in “shady Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects by the NPA.” The party noted that the fact that it took the minister of transportation “six clear years (2016 to 2021) to query the NPA Managing Director, over looting of N165 billion unremitted operational surplus of the agency, raises public apprehensions of an afterthought, which only came after indicting audit documents had already been exposed.”

