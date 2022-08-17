Business

NPA plans new tariff for transshipment, transit cargoes

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is planning to come up with a new tariff regime that will encourage transshipment and transit cargoes back to Nigeria. The Managing Director of the authority, Mohammed Bello-Koko, disclosed this in Lagos when the Minister of Transportationu, Muazu Sambo, inspected the Lekki Port project. Bello-Koko explained that NPA was ready to take delivery of two 80 tonnes bollard pull ASG tugboats and two pilot boats for deployment to the seaport.

He stressed that the Authority would procure Vessel Tracking System (VTS) for the Lekki channel and other port locations in the country, stressing that the NPA was in discussions with Lekki Port operators on African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). Bello-Koko added that approval of the minister on the tariff would be sought when concluded, stressing that the operationalisation of the port before the end of 2022 would help Nigeria take full advantages of AfCFTA.

He explained: “We are already in discussion with them on tariff on transit and transshipment cargoes, these kinds of cargoes are sensitive to tariff, it means that it is coming to this port before it gets to final destination. “This discussion is taking place and we would come back to the Honorable Minister of Transportation for necessary approvals that would encourage transit and transshipment cargoes back to Nigeria, this was happening at Tin Can and Apapa on the early days, but before because of the multiple checkpoints on the highway. “If transit cargoes come here, it would be loaded on smaller vessels from the mother vessels and moved to other countries, this would be of economic advantage to Nigeria.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

NIBSS boosts e-payment system NQR code

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) has launched NQR payment solution; an innovative payment platform implemented on behalf of all financial service providers. The new quick response code solution offers a robust platform that delivers instant value for people to business (P2B) and people to people (P2P) transactions by simply scanning to pay. According to […]
Business

Arik Re-strategises amid challenges

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Nigeria’s flag carrier then, Arik was a model to many airlines in the country. The airline burst unto the country’s aviation scene. Never had Nigeria witnessed entrant of a new airline with brand new airplanes like what Arik did by purchasing the newest airplanes comprising wide-body A340, A330, B737NextGen and smaller state-of-the art aircraft.   […]
Business

Nigeria rakes in N4trn from crude exports, says NBS

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Nigeria has realised N4.026 trillion from exporting crudes to its buyers abroad, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said.   NBS in its reports recently, revealed that the nation’s crude oil exports hit N4.026 trillion in the three months that made up the third quarter (Q3) 2021.   New Telegraph reports that NBS, in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica