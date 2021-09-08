Business

NPA pressurises Customs over 7,500 abandoned containers

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is mounting pressure on Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to auction the 7,500 overtime containers littering the seaports. It was revealed that some of the containers had been there for over five years because of excess charges and inability of the owners to pay demurrage.

 

There are 5,000 containers laden with cargoes in the various terminals at the Lagos and Tincan Island ports in Apapa, while 2,500 containers have fully taken over the available space at Ikorodu Lighter Terminal (ILT). A cargo is classified as overtime if it has stayed at the port for over three months or 90 days at the port after discharge from the ship.

 

The containers were abandoned at the seaport due to sluggish Customs documentation procedures and high cost of clearance.

 

resently, there are 18 clearing seats introduced by NCS at the various ports, leading to delay and payment of demurrage. It was gathered that after much pressure on NCS by the Acting Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, to decongest the seaports, a circular number NCS/TCIP/ CAC/004/S.13 dated September 2, 202l was sent out to various command to sensitise importers to come for their abandoned consignments.

 

The circular reads: “Sequel to the Comptroller General of Customs (CGC)’s approval for the conduct of a sensitisation workshop for stakeholders on the overtime cargo clearance procedure, I am directed to notify you that the exercise has been scheduled to take place between 6th to 10th September 2021.

 

“Accordingly, you should further note that the exercise will be conducted in three zones A, B, C of the service. Zone ’A’ Lagos will hold at the Customs Training College on September 8, 2021 at lOOOhrs.” It would be recalled that Bello-Koko, at an interactive session organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Customs, said there were over 5,000 overtime containers across the seaports in the country with some occupying space over a year.

 

He stated: “There are over 5,000 containers across the ports that are overtime cargo. Some of these containers are more than a year old, and when you leave these containers, they are occupying space that would have been used for containers imported into the country. “The containers are supposed to be evacuated to the Ikorodu terminal.

 

However, Ikorodu terminal has over 2,500 containers. The place is filled up. Nigeria Customs has not auctioned containers to the best of our knowledge in recent times. So there is even no space for more containers. We have not seen any container moved out of the Ikorodu terminal for auction in recent times.”

 

The managing director said that leaving containers at port for several years had been a major problem, stressing the need to free the port of overtime in order to receive new imports

