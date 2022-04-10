NPA redeploys 9GMs, 12AGMs, TAs

In furtherance to its goal to reposition the country’s port system as the preferred cargo destination in Africa, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has redeployed some general managers, assistant general managers and some technical staff.

In the latest redeployment, Madubuike E. Ugo (Mrs.), general manager monitoring and regulatory services has been designated as general manager, Public Private Partnerships (PPP); Williams E. Idowu (Mrs.), general manager, Public Private Partnerships (PPP) takes over as general manager monitoring and regulatory services.

Its General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Ibrahim Nasiru said in a statement that Engr. Ajibola S. Olagoke, general manager, administration had become the general manager, superannuation; Moltok Josephine Adar (Mrs.), general manager, servicom, moves to administration, while Musa Shehu Yaro, general manager, procurement, now heads the servicom unit.

Also, Engr. Ohagwa Anthonia Chinelo, general manager, ICT, moves to tariff and billing, while Edosomwan A. Anthony now heads the ICT department. In the shakeup, Mohammed Shehu, general manager, tariff and billing, became the general manager procurement, while Khadijat Ife Sheidu-Shabi has been redesignated general manager, managing director’s office/ technical assistant, administration.

Also, Umar Abubakar Sadiq, Assistant general manager, Audit (Policy and Compliance) is now head of finance and investment department, while Felix Onyile Bassey, assistant general manager, HR operations, would report to the general manager, administration as assistant general manager, administration.

The statement added: “Dairo Olusola Olufunke (Mrs.), assistant general manager, performance management is now assistant general manager HR operations. Engr. Allen Taylor O. Bankole, assistant general manager, electrical and corrosion, is now to act as general manager, engineering.

Zhimwan Nansel Audu, assistant general manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications (C&SC) reports to general manager, PPP as assistant general manager, PPP (New Business).

“Alhassan Ismaila Abubakar, assistant general manager, operations – TA to MD (Admin) moves to the Abuja Liaison Office as assistant general manager.

Engr. Richard Unde Terfa, assistant general manager, PPP – TA to MD (Engineering) is now assistant general manager, facility management. Pella Naphtali Nafarda, assistant general manager, audit (finance and investments) moves to superannuation department to head the investment portfolio.

Engr. Abdul Ibrahim Sani, assistant general manager engineering, is now assistant general manager, electrical and corrosion. “Okeke Angela Uche, assistant general manager, investment, reports to the general manager, audit as assistant general manager, audit (policy and compliance).

Dantiye Zainab Magaji, assistant general manager, administration, reports to the General Manager, HR, as assistant general manager, performance management. Faturoti Adebanjo, principal manager, hydrography reports to general manager, engineering to understudy the assistant general manager, hydrography.”

Also, two technical assistants have been appointed. They are Abubakar Daniya, senior manager, accounts, who is now executive/personal assistant to the managing director and Engr. Sadiq Abubakar Lamuwa, senior manager, civil engineering, who was re-designated as technical assistant (engineering) to the managing director.

