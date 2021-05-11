News Top Stories

NPA: Reps minority caucus asks EFCC to investigate Bala Usman

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja Comment(0)

The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately “take in the indicted managing director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, and commence a system-wide investigation with a view to prosecuting her, “if found wanting”.

 

The caucus said it is alarmed by the alleged looting of over N165 billion operating surplus as well as other diverted funds running into billions of naira, by top officials of NPA.

 

In a statement signed by the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu (PDP Delta), yesterday, the caucus insisted that such huge economic crime against the nation should not be left to an administrative panel of enquiry, but committed to an anti-graft agency for independent investigation.

 

The lawmakers described as “Another sad commentary on the brimming corruption in the APC administration” the mindless lootings of such stupendous resources at a time the country was writhing in the throes of worsening insecurity.

 

The lawmakers expressed concerns that by committing the alleged NPA looting to an administrative panel, political manipulations and partisan influences had taken precedence over what should have been a system-wide investigation into a monumental fraud.

 

“Our caucus holds that the mere suspension of the indicted managing director of the NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman, and the resort to an administrative panel of enquiry even after the report by the supervising minister of transport, Rotimi Amaechi, exposed an unremitted and possibly diverted operating surplus of N165 billion, amounts romancing and perfuming corruption by the APC-led Federal government.

 

“The minority caucus also believes that the recourse to an administrative instead of a full-scale criminal investigation can only serve as decoy to shield some other APC government officials involved in the looting spree at NPA and other affiliated agencies in the transport sector.

 

“This is because, apart from the unremitted N165 billion cited by the minister, other documents and reports from the Office of the Auditor General of the Federation had also uncovered several other sleaze, including unremitted deduction to Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) amounting to N3,667,750,470. $148,845,745.04, Euro 4,891,449.50 and £252,682.14.

 

“This is in addition to an audit query of N15.18 billion allegedly stolen through inflated Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects/programmes under the watch of the suspended NPA managing director.

 

“As representatives of the suffering people of Nigeria, our caucus is particularly very worried that such monumental lootings are  going on at a time terrorists, bandits, unknown gunmen, and criminal militias are reigning supreme across the length and breadth of the country and life has consequently become the cheapest article in the country.

 

“We imagine that such resources if channelled to the security sector and well managed would have made a world of difference in addressing the problem of insecurity in the country,” the lawmakers stated.

 

It added that the APC administration had crippled  the national economy and brought untold hardship and suffering to Nigerians and, therefore, demanded more drastic steps by antigraft agencies to recover the stolen funds as well as prosecute all involved in the looting spree.

 

“It is a shame that a party that came to power with the promise to fight corruption, build the economy, and fight insecurity has ended up destroying whatever gains that were made before it came to power,” the caucus concluded

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Mexico President slams Trump’s media curbs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday stepped up his criticism of restrictions on freedom of expression following moves by leading social media firms to suspend U.S. President Donald Trump’s access to their platforms. Without mentioning Trump by name, Lopez Obrador said it was not right that private companies should appoint themselves arbiters […]
News

COVID-19: Italy makes masks mandatory outdoors

Posted on Author Reporter

  Italy has made it mandatory to wear face masks in outdoor spaces across the country in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Italians must also wear masks indoors everywhere except in private homes, reports the BBC. Although Covid-19 cases are much lower in Italy than in many other European countries, there […]
Top Stories

Report: Okonjo-Iweala’s WTO DG rival to withdraw from race

Posted on Author Reporter

  South Korea appears to have decided to withdraw its trade minister, Yoo Myung-hee, from the race for the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Director General, paving the way for Nigeria’s candidate, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to be confirmed as the head of the global trade body. Washington Trade Daily (WTD) quoted people familiar with the development […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica