NPA retains FEPSGA Games in Kano

The Nigerian Ports Authority Sports team “The Hadiza Warriors” have in Kano retained the overall winner’s trophy which they won at the last edition of the Federation of Public Service Games (FEPSGA), which held in 2019 in Lafia, Nasarawa State.

NPA won the 39th edition of the FEPSGA games held in Kano last week with a total of 22 medals; 10 gold, six silver and six bronze while at a distant second position was Federal Ministry of Water Resources with five gold, one silver and nine bronze medals (totalling 15) and in third position we have Federal Ministry of Work and Housing with four gold, 11 silver and 11 bronze (26 medals).

Earlier in the opening ceremony the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, represented by the Commissioner for Sports, Kano State, Mohammed Garba, who described the governor as a sport enthusiast also described the Kano games as the best organised recently in the state adding that with the success of this games, the government would invest more into sports which he said would in turn bring sociocultural benefits to the state.

Speaking further, the representative of the government added that Kano as a major commercial centre in the country is also friendly to its Civil Servants and that the government had recorded huge success in all directions since the inception of the Ganduje administration.

In her own address, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation and the Grand Patron of FEPSGA Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, represented by Mrs Titilayo Agbeyon, added that the public sector is well positioned for national development and a healthy workforce is a veritable tool to achieve that goal.

