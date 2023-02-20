NPA seeks N369bn to rehabilitate 4 ports

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said that the rehabilitation of Lagos, Tincan Island, Onne and Calabar Ports would gulp N369billion (800million).

The Managing Director of the authority, Mr. Mohammed Bello Koko said during the International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) Europe and Africa 2023 regional meeting that the fund for the repair of the ailing ports would either come in as a loan or through a reduction of its contribution into the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF).

The managing directoe stressed that the rehabilitation would help in achieving the digitalisation of all the four ports in Nigeria. Bello-Koko said if the $800 million came as a loan facility, it would be repayable in a seven- year period.

He said: “The rehabilitation of Apapa, Tin Can Island Port in Lagos, Onne and Calabar ports in the Eastern port will cost $800million. “The $800million will either come in as a loan or NPA will fund the rehabilitation, which will reduce its contribution to the CRF.

