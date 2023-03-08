Business

NPA seeks partnership with Navy on water front patrol

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is making a new move with the Nigerian Navy to increase patrol of the water front in order to reduce pilfering, theft and miscreants at the Tincan Island Port. The Managing Director of the authority, Mohammed Bello- Koko, explained that NPA was working with the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft in order to reduce access to the port through the water front. Also, the managing director stressed the need by the authority to fence parts of the port along the waterway, saying that the management was looking at the best option due to the soft nature of the ground. Bello-koko explained: “So, if we can’t fence the waterfront, what we should do is patrol it, restrict access into the port from the waterside using the patrol boats and surveillance. Our security men are up to the task and we will keep giving them all the tools that they need to improve their communication.

We will keep improving it and we will buy more patrol boats to ensure the waterfront is also secured. “We once had the 360 degrees operation in which we went round to remove all shanties along the port corridor. We went to those islands to ensure the residents there that do not need to be there were removed.” He added that NPA had been engaging the leaders of communities around the port water front to reduce security breach at the port, asaying that the authority was working with Lagos State Government. He said that the Tin-Can Port had been fenced using concrete walls from the outside, adding that the essence was to secure the port and to restrict entrance. According to him, there are individuals coming into the port in the morning with no business to do there.

Bello-Koko said: “By reducing the number of persons, by restricting entry into the port, you are ensuring that we reduce pilfering and theft, reduce thugs and miscreants into the port. Then it will create an enabling business environment within the port location as referred by the International Ship and Port Facility (ISPS) Code.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

U.S. stock market in ‘bull trap,’ headed for more pain

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The U.S. stock market likely faces further losses this year, with equities under growing pressure from lackluster earnings and high interest rates, according to Morgan Stanley. Michael Wilson, the chief U.S. equity strategist at Morgan Stanley and a longtime Wall Street bear, warned in an analyst note this week that the stock market could continue […]
Business

ABP: FG urged to prioritise sorghum cultivation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc., Hans Essaadi, has advocated the need for the Federal Government to prioritise sorghum under its Anchor Borrowers’ Programme given the growing demand and usage by many manufacturing companies in its production processes. Essaadi gave this advice while speaking to New Telegraph in Lagos, saying it had become imperative […]
Business

NCC, Digital Encode support NITRA innovative forum

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The nation’s telecommunications regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), and Cybersecurity and Compliance advisory company, Digital Encode, have indicated interest to partner with the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA), the national umbrella body of ICT reporters, as it organises a forum that will x-ray the industry’s future plans for ICT growth post-pandemic era. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica