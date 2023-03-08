NPA seeks partnership with Navy on water front patrol

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is making a new move with the Nigerian Navy to increase patrol of the water front in order to reduce pilfering, theft and miscreants at the Tincan Island Port. The Managing Director of the authority, Mohammed Bello- Koko, explained that NPA was working with the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft in order to reduce access to the port through the water front. Also, the managing director stressed the need by the authority to fence parts of the port along the waterway, saying that the management was looking at the best option due to the soft nature of the ground. Bello-koko explained: “So, if we can’t fence the waterfront, what we should do is patrol it, restrict access into the port from the waterside using the patrol boats and surveillance. Our security men are up to the task and we will keep giving them all the tools that they need to improve their communication.

We will keep improving it and we will buy more patrol boats to ensure the waterfront is also secured. “We once had the 360 degrees operation in which we went round to remove all shanties along the port corridor. We went to those islands to ensure the residents there that do not need to be there were removed.” He added that NPA had been engaging the leaders of communities around the port water front to reduce security breach at the port, asaying that the authority was working with Lagos State Government. He said that the Tin-Can Port had been fenced using concrete walls from the outside, adding that the essence was to secure the port and to restrict entrance. According to him, there are individuals coming into the port in the morning with no business to do there.

Bello-Koko said: “By reducing the number of persons, by restricting entry into the port, you are ensuring that we reduce pilfering and theft, reduce thugs and miscreants into the port. Then it will create an enabling business environment within the port location as referred by the International Ship and Port Facility (ISPS) Code.

