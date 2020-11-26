NPA suspends container stripping operations at Tin Can Port

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) will, today, commence the enforcement of container stripping operation at Tin Can Island Port. The move, it was gathered, was part of efforts to ease the perennial traffic along the Oshodi Apapa road. However, it was learnt that the stripping activities at the port facilities would be temporary.

Stripping is the removal of containers from the main port to the warehouse or bonded terminal. According to NPA Traffic Manager, Mr. Peters Abiri, the resumption of stripping activities would be reconsidered after the port access road may have been cleared of all impediments, adding that the management of Tin Can Island Port Complex would commence suspension of stripping operations in the bonded terminals operating within the corridor.

Abiri warned that any violation of the directive by the operators would lead to the closure of their terminals, saying that the terminals were not originally licensed to do stripping, but to operate as bonded terminals.

He explained that the electronic-call up system for trucks coming into the terminals would commence operations before the end of the year. The traffic manager said that the five terminals carrying out stripping operations within the port complex had been notified to suspend the operations, saying such activities of the operators had been identified as causes of gridlock within the corridor. He listed some of the bonded terminals that engage in stripping to include; M.A.N yard and Hannover Terminal, Dash Gold (Black gate), SocaTalmis and Wali Galibut at Abuja area of Tin Can port.

Abiri explained that some stripping operators were not licensed to carry out such operations, adding that 90 per cent of Hannover activities within the port complex have to do with container stripping. He noted that the exercise would enable NPA to clear the roads within the corridor of trucks blocking the thoroughfare.

The traffic manager stressed that the authority had assured Tin Can port users of free flow of traffic in the area before the end of next week. He said the plans were in top gear to mop up the port access road between Abuja Park, down to second gate within a week, noting that the NPA needs to be proactive in a bid to maintain orderliness in order to restore sanity to the port environment. Abiri lamented that the gridlock was a major crisis that could lead to mayhem and breakdown of law and order if not managed effectively at the right time.

