NPA to FG: Let varsities teach more of science, medicine, engineering

The President of the Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA), Chief Uche Anioke, has called on the Federal Government to initiate a policy that will make the nation’s tertiary institutions teach science, medical, engineering and other courses in local languages. This is even as the Nigeria Copyright Commission (NCC) said that it was working with publishers to address the challenges of piracy in the country.

The Director-General of NCC, Dr. John Asein and NPA President, Anioke, spoke in Enugu at the grand reception of Mr. Anioke as NPA President. The reception was organised yesterday in his honour by his media friends and colleagues in the publishing industry, where Anioke said teaching students in Nigerian universities, polytechnics, colleges of education and research institutes in their local languages would go a long way in helping to address the current technological and scientific challenges facing the country and fast-track human and infrastructural development in the country. This issue, according to him, is what publishers want to drive by encouraging authors to produce such books in Nigerian native languages. Anioke said: “When the Executive Secretary of TETFund visited Enugu recently, I told him of the need for our university system to emulate those countries such as North Korea, India, Germany, China, Japan, South Korea, Turkey and many others. These countries produced their best medical doctors, engineers and scientists teaching them in their local languages.”

