NPA to link ports, Dangote refinery with radar

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has said that the rehabilitated control towers will be updated with radar and communication equipment that will enable communication between the ports in Lagos and Lekki deep sea port and Dangote refinery jetty.

The Authority is also poised to ensure optimal utilisation of its facilities across the nation’s seaports with a view to positioning the ports on a competitive edge in the West and Central African sub-region. In conformity with the above, the authority’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communications, Olaseni Alakija, said in a statement that a second control tower at Tincan was being upgraded to provide communication with ships using the VHF frequency.

The Acting Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, made this assertion while on a facility tour of the newly-rehabilitated control tower located at the Lagos Ports Complex, Apapa. Bello-Koko said that it had become expedient for port facilities to be upgraded so as to impact positively on operational efficiency. He added that effective communication was an important variable for efficient performance of the seaports.

He said: “We aspire to be competitors in the subregion. One of the ways to achieve this is by ensuring our facilities such as the control towers are up to date and upgraded to work with modern communication and radar systems.

“This will improve communication, reduce ship waiting time and further reduce the cost of doing business at our ports.

“We are committed to the welfare of the pilots,” he said, pointing out that matters concerning the pilots’ accommodation, medical care and recreational facilities at the rehabilitated nine storey control towers are world-class with the provision of facilities such as sleeping quarters, gym, canteens, kitchens and meeting/ conference rooms for the pilots and other harbours staff. Bello-Koko also said that NPA would deploy more marine equipment like pilot cutters and security patrol boats at various port locations in order to improve port efficiency and security around the ports.

