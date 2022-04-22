News

NPA to partner World Maritime University

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Managing Director Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello Koko, has said the Authority is poised to intensify its synergy with the World Maritime University (WMU) in Malmo, Sweden. Speaking when he received the Head of Maritime Law and Policy of the World Maritime University, Prof. Max Mejia and his team who visited the NPA corporate headquarters in Marina yesterday, Koko said: “In keeping with our reinvigorated strategic intent of becoming the maritime logistics hub for sustainable port services in Africa, and equip our employees to best in class, we have put provisions in place to ensure that they maximize the functionspecific trainings on offer at WMU.”

He stated further that ahead of the inauguration of the NPA Dockyard Training Institute in Apapa scheduled for May, the Authority was working on modalities to have WMU faculty participate actively in training and capacity building curriculum of the NPA Training Institute.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kalu congratulates new NEITI boss, Orji

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji as the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI). Lauding the decision of the President, Kalu urged the new appointee to sustain his worthy character […]
News Top Stories

SEC warns firms, registrars against selective dividend payment

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has warned quoted companies and capital market registrars to desist from selective payments and distribution of dividends.   The Director-General of SEC, Mr Lamido Yuguda, stated this at the 10th annual conference of the Institute of Capital Market Registrar’s (ICMR) with the theme ‘Reinventing the Nigerian Capital Market for […]
News Top Stories

Fowler bags international board appointment

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Babatunde Fowler, has been appointed to the eight-member Board of Pan-African Oversight Committee, an arm of the Pan-African Parliament of the African Union (AU).   The appointment was contained in a letter signed by Ambassador Adriaan Fondse. Dated July 27, the letter stated that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica