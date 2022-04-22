NPA to partner World Maritime University

The Managing Director Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello Koko, has said the Authority is poised to intensify its synergy with the World Maritime University (WMU) in Malmo, Sweden. Speaking when he received the Head of Maritime Law and Policy of the World Maritime University, Prof. Max Mejia and his team who visited the NPA corporate headquarters in Marina yesterday, Koko said: “In keeping with our reinvigorated strategic intent of becoming the maritime logistics hub for sustainable port services in Africa, and equip our employees to best in class, we have put provisions in place to ensure that they maximize the functionspecific trainings on offer at WMU.”

He stated further that ahead of the inauguration of the NPA Dockyard Training Institute in Apapa scheduled for May, the Authority was working on modalities to have WMU faculty participate actively in training and capacity building curriculum of the NPA Training Institute.

