NPA to transfer dockyard to NIMASA for N50bn floating dock

There is a move by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to handover its dockyard to Nigerian Maritime Administration Safety Agency (NIMASA) to facilitateinstallationof N50billion modular floating dock. Two agencies– NPA and NIMASA said that an agreement on the handover of the authority’s dockyard, jetty locations and warehouses would soon be sealed.

NIMASA Director-General, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has also assured maritime stakeholders that the agency’s modular floating dock was in the process of being deployed. The modular floating dock is currently at the Naval Dockyard to the Continental dockyard in Lagos.

Its Head, Corporate Communications, Philip Kyanet said in Lagos in a statement thattheDirector-Generalmade the disclosure during a visit to Managing Director of NPA, Hadiza Bala-Usman at the authority’s headquarters, Lagos. He recounted the process of securing the NPA Continental Shipyard for the floating dock, and getting approval from the Federal Ministry of Transportation as well as the Infrastructure Concession RegulatoryCommission (ICRC), noting that obtaining theapprovals were importantpreliminaryconditions because of the need to engage managing partners and ICRC is in charge of the mode of operations and Public- PrivatePartnership(PPP) arrangement.

Like this: Like Loading...