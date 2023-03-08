Business

NPA trims charges on export cargoes via executive order

In compliance with Executive Order 001 on export terminals within the ports, the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has reduced charges on cargoes at export terminals. The authority said that its management was at an advance stage of integrating the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Export Proceed Form (NXP) to the Electronic Call Up System (Eto) requirements on order to eliminate the ability of any shipping line to deliver any export box to the terminals without export charges.

Part of the Executive Order 001 stipulates that each port in the country shall assign an existing export terminal to be dedicated to the exportation of agriculture produce within 30 days of the issuance of the order, adding that Apapa Port shall resume 24-hour operations. In line with the order, NPA explained that export processing terminals charges should be limited to cargo examination charge, weighbridge/VGM charge, stuffing charge, storage charge, extra service charge.

The Managing Director of the authority, Mohammed Bello-Koko, said that except where specifically requested by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) or other government agencies, appropriate and verifiable documentation shall be provided by the operator upon demand by the government. Meanwhile, following the recent lifting of ban on its exports by the Federal Government, exporters of processed woods have intensified efforts to reap from the export of the product with market value put at over $152.94 billion for the year 2023. Also, they are targeting the export of charcoal with a current market value put at over $5.41billion respectively. The government has conditionally lifted the ban on charcoal and processed wood export in a bid to revamp businesses, especially those converting waste to wealth and thereby increase the country’s foreign exchange earnings.

The Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, disclosed this at a stakeholders’ consultative meeting in Abuja on the review of the ban on charcoal and suspension of processed wood and other allied products, noting that the ministry had observed that many businesses had been unintentionally affected, especially those converting waste to wealth for export by the ban. He said: “As a responsible government, we would not be rigid in our policies, and will always listen to citizens on how these policies affect them. After careful deliberations, I hereby pronounce the conditional lifting of ban/ suspension on the export of charcoal and processed wood respectively.” Abdullahi reiterated that the government’s decision was an opportunity for private sectors and individuals to massively invest in plantations for future utilisation. Also, he cautioned operators in the industry to adhere to the Nigeria Timber Legality Standards and Guideline for Wood and Charcoal Export to avoid prosecution as the decision to lift the ban could be revisited by failure to comply with the laid down rules and regulations. Also, the Executive Director of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Ezra Yakusak, commended the government for lifting the suspension on the export of both commodities but warned exporters to play by the rule if they intend to maximise the opportunities presented with the recent development. Yakusak stressed that the council was, more than ever before, ready and willing to support Nigerians, who wish to export the said products by providing seamless trade facilitation.

