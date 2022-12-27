NPA wins 2022 FEPSGA Games, clinches football gold

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) team to this year’s Federal Civil Service Games (FEPSGA) held in Jos, Plateau State, has emerged the overall champion out of a total 67 ministries, departments and agencies (MDA), while the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing were second and third respectively.

Expressing Joy on the success of his team, the Chairman of Nigerian Ports Sports Association (NIPOSA) and General manager Human Resources, Ahmad Umar, said the Managing Director, Mohammed Bello Koko, was visibly elated and promised to host the team at a date to be announced soon, adding that the victory is worthy of celebration.

This year success according to chairman of NIPOSA was unprecedented because the team achieved several firsts and set many records in the history of the games. The men’s football team won gold medal in football for the first time and also the trophy for best overall team.

Furthermore, the gold medals haul from swimming was exceptional, while NPA also had medals in areas they were not usually strong such as Dart and Squash games.

