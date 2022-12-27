Sports

NPA wins 2022 FEPSGA Games, clinches football gold

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) team to this year’s Federal Civil Service Games (FEPSGA) held in Jos, Plateau State, has emerged the overall champion out of a total 67 ministries, departments and agencies (MDA), while the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing were second and third respectively.

Expressing Joy on the success of his team, the Chairman of Nigerian Ports Sports Association (NIPOSA) and General manager Human Resources, Ahmad Umar, said the Managing Director, Mohammed Bello Koko, was visibly elated and promised to host the team at a date to be announced soon, adding that the victory is worthy of celebration.

This year success according to chairman of NIPOSA was unprecedented because the team achieved several firsts and set many records in the history of the games. The men’s football team won gold medal in football for the first time and also the trophy for best overall team.

Furthermore, the gold medals haul from swimming was exceptional, while NPA also had medals in areas they were not usually strong such as Dart and Squash games.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Ofili emulates Onyali, wins Commonwealth Games 200m silver

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Favour Ofili became the third Nigerian woman after Mary Onyali (1994) and Blessing Okagbare (2014) to run in the final of the 200m at the Commonwealth Games and also winning a medal after the 19-year-old secured the silver medal in the final on Saturday at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham. Ofili ran 22.51secs to finish […]
Sports

Nigeria league may restart on Dec 1

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…IMC mulls abridge format Barring unforeseen circumstances, the new season for the Nigeria Professional Football League will commence on December 1. Sources in the Interim Management Committee(IMC) revealed that the body now mandated to run the league has been pushing to make the date a reality. The IMC was inaugurated by the newly elected President […]
Sports

NIPOST promotes 70 senior officers, elevates 4 to rank of directors

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…as Adewusi launches Bangladesh commemorative stamps   The Governing Board of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), led by Barr. Maimuna Yaya Abubakar, has approved the promotion of 74 senior officers in the recent promotions examinations conducted for eligible officers of the organisation by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.   Amongst them were four […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica