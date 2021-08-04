Business

NPA worries as Apapa gridlock remains 10 years on

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) has said that the traffic gridlock on the Apapa roads has defied solutions for over 10 years because of human interference. The acting Managing Director of NPA, Alhaji Mohammed Bello-Koko, said in Lagos that the gridlock had constituted a major headache to government and port users. He blamed manual manifest and call up system inefficiencies on human interference within the port roads. Also, Bello-Koko complained of multiple checkpoints on the port roads, which the Authority had tried to reduce, saying that extortions had been creating a lot of traffic.

He said that NPA had met with stakeholders and agreed that any truck park that failed to install CCTV, proper convenience for vehicle owners and drivers and automated gate system should be delisted. The managing director stressed that the routes had been persistently chaotic with the heavy gridlock spanning several kilometres across Lagos. Bello-Koko, who said that NPA’s priority was export cargoes, explained that the major challenge for him was how to solve the gridlock. He noted: “One of the first executive actions I took when I was appointed was to visit the Tin can Apapa corridor to ensure that the right things are done and the right infrastructure is deployed.

We are getting there gradually. We have put in measures to minimise the congestion in and around the port. “We have brought in ETO (electronic call-up system) to ensure smooth inward and outward movement of cargo from the port. The company, TTP, was given Lilly ponds on when they should operate. The idea was to ensure that all trucks coming in are supposed to move from trailers parks to Lillyponds, then to the port. “They were supposed to have deployed some physical and electronic infrastructure, but that was not done. When I was appointed, I gave them ultimatum to ensure that those items are installed as quickly as possible.”

He recalled that ETO was 90 days old when he resumed as acting managing director of the Authority, saing that the management had analysed what had been achieved and identified the gaps. Bello-Koko stressed that NPA had liaised with the Lagos State government to ensure that the right security operatives were on the ground for enforcement.

He said: “Because of our intense focus, there is already some improvement. There is a better flow of traffic. But let me finally say that the major hindrance to ETO is the road, because the Tin Can corridor is bad. We have had discussions with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to ensure that the construction company deploy its gadgets to start construction around that area.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

FX teller points: Banks comply with CBN’s directive

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Deposit money banks in the country have started sending emails to their customers notifying them of the setting up of foreign currency teller points at their branches in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent directive, findings by New Telegraph show.   One of such emails sighted by New Telegraph partly reads: “Please […]
Business

UK seeks to drill more oil, gas from North Sea

Posted on Author Reporter

  More oil and gas wells are to be drilled in the North Sea, the UK government has announced. The decision has angered environmental campaigners, who say the government should have refused the licences, reports the BBC. Ministers say permission to drill will be granted as part of a careful transition away from fossil fuels, […]
Business

Verve, partner to boost global online payments

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Leading payment technology company and card scheme on the continent, Verve, yesterday announced a partnership with dLocal, a leading cross-border payment platform connecting global merchants to emerging markets, enabling the company add Verve’s 47 million cards and tokens on its payment platform.   According to a press release, with the partnership in place, dLocal’s 450+ […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica