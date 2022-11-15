NPAN, NGE, NUJ, others move to review Media Code of Conduct

The Nigerian Press O r g a n i s a t i o n (NPO) comprising Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) have commenced the process of reviewing Nigerian Media Code of Conduct.

Speaking at a media roundtable on deepening media professionalism through co-regulation yesterday, a former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, said the media needed to do some introspection and reposition itself for accountability and for the public good.

Osoba said the need to review the code of conduct was motivated by the move from the House of Representatives to ambush the media through the infamous and obnoxious Press Council Amendment Bill 2019, which surfaced at the clandestinely convened public hearing of the legislature on June 17, 2021. He said: “The sinister motive of the purveyors of the Bill was underscored by the fact that none of the major critical media stakeholders received a formal invitation to the hearing.

What we are fighting for has been on for years. “It started in 1978 when the Military Head of State, Olusegun Obasanjo set up the Nigerian Press Council to regulate the media in the country. We fought the council by drafting the first Code of Conduct for Nigerian media and we went around all the media houses to get them sworn to uphold the Code of Conduct.

“The struggle to control us has been on and at no time will we have the freedom to practice the profession. That is why we need to stand now and have an acceptable code of conduct that will regulate our activities going forward.” The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, urged the media to continue to uphold the ethics of the profession that distinguished the profession from quakes.

The Minister, who was represented by the Executive Director of the Nigerian Press Council (NPC), Francis Nwosu, asked the media to do the best they can to lift and carry up the sustenance of Nigerian media, especially the print media. He said that the Nigerian press still has the opportunity to grow especially as the freedom of information is very active for all Nigerians.

On his part, the President of the NPAN, Mallam Kabir Yusuf, called for more professionalism among media practitioners to improve society. He said the roundtable is a major step towards deepening professionalism in the media. “What we are doing is just a first step towards making our media more professional, stronger and more respected in society,” he said.

The roundtable, which deliberated on two new documents presented by NPO including the 2022 Draft Code of Ethics for Nigerian Journalists and Co-Regulation: a pathway to an effective media ombudsman, was attended by who is who in the Nigerian media industry especially newspaper publishers and editors.

Those in attendance include the Life Patron of NPAN, Chief Osoba Arise News Channel, Mr Nduka Obaigbena; Publisher of Vanguard Newspaper, Chief Sam Amuka; co-founder NewsWatch Magazine, Mr Ray Ekpu; Publisher of Guardian Newspaper, Maiden Alex Ibru; President of NGE, Isah Mustapha; Chairman of Punch Newspaper, Angela Emuwa; Publisher of Nigerian Pilot, Denis Sami; President of the NUJ, Mr Chris Isiguzo, among others

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...