NPAN, NGE, NUJ, others move to review Media Code of Conduct

The Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO) comprising of Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) have commenced the process of reviewing Nigerian Media Code of Conduct.

Speaking at a media roundtable on deepening media professionalism through co-regulation, a former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, said the media needed to do some introspection and reposition itself for accountability and for the public good.

Osoba said the need to review the code of conduct was motivated by the move from the House of Representatives to ambush the media through the infamous and obnoxious Press Council Amendment Bill 2019, which surfaced at the clandestinely convened public hearing of the legislature on June 17, 2021.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...