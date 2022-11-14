News

NPAN, NGE, NUJ, others move to review Media Code of Conduct

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The Nigerian Press Organisation (NPO) comprising of Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN), the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) have commenced the process of reviewing Nigerian Media Code of Conduct.

Speaking at a media roundtable on deepening media professionalism through co-regulation, a former governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, said the media needed to do some introspection and reposition itself for accountability and for the public good.

Osoba said the need to review the code of conduct was motivated by the move from the House of Representatives to ambush the media through the infamous and obnoxious Press Council Amendment Bill 2019, which surfaced at the clandestinely convened public hearing of the legislature on June 17, 2021.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

INEC expresses worry over preelection litigation in Edo, Ondo

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised the alarm over spate of preelection litigation in some of the political parties preparing to field candidates in the forthcoming Edo and Ondo governorship elections. The two leading political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been locked in pre-election litigation […]
News

Nigeria ranks 11th most miserable country in the world

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Hanke’s Annual Misery Index has rated Nigeria as the 11th most miserable country in 2021. According to the report, which analysed 156 countries by calculating their unemployment rates, inflation, prevailing lending rates and GDP growths, Nigeria went from 15th among the most miserable countries in the world’s ranking in 2020 to 11th in 2021. The […]
News

Putin: World faces food crisis due to West’s sanctions

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia must keep a close eye on its food exports to hostile countries because the West’s sanctions had fomented a global food crisis and spiralling energy prices.   The West’s sanctions over Putin’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine have tipped Russia towards its worst economic crisis since the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica