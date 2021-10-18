NPAN sets up Internal Ombudsman mechanism for media houses

News Top Stories

The Newspaper Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has given members November 1 deadline to empanel an Internal Ombudsman mechanism. NPAN said it is determined to enforce a regulatory framework for media houses.

 

In a statement by its President, Kabiru A. Yusuf, the body said it would soon unfold a global ombudsman structure for the entire industry and the modalities for same. It also reaffirms its commitment to responsible journalism.

 

He said, “This is even as steps are being quickened to empanel at the industry level, a workable, quick and responsive system to address public complaints and concerns on missteps by the media and its operatives.

 

“The internal Ombudsman is to ensure that the news organization keeps to the canons of journalism practice and the code of ethics, to mediate in conflicts stemming from internal or external pressures, to keep news organization honest and accountable to the public for news reported and to ensure that the public’s right to know is protected.

 

“The Internal Ombudsman, in discharging its responsibilities, is expected to work with the following tools the Nigeria Union of Journalists ((NUJ) Code of Ethics and the canons of journalism practice as encapsulated in Fairness, Objectivity, Balance, Accuracy and Completeness (FOBAC).”

