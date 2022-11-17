NPA’s efforts at eliminating systemic corruption gets global commendation

The synergistic partnerships on Instituting transparency being nurtured by the Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) are already attracting international commendation as Nigerian Ports win “Outstanding Achievement in Collective Action Award” of the Switzerland-based Basel Institute. The international award was presented to Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo at the villa on Monday by Mr. Olusoji Apampa the Co-founder of NPA’s Civil Society partner, the Convention on Business Integrity (CBi).

According to Mr. Apampa, the success recorded is now attracting international reviews as countries such as Egypt, Ukraine and India are planning to adopt the “Nigerian miracle” model to produce similar gains in their own ports’ operations. Recall that Managing Director/ CEO Nigerian Ports Authority Mohammed Bello Koko had in March 2022 when he received members of the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN) led by Soji Apampa, at the Authority’s head-office in Marina, Lagos reiterated the Authority’s commitment to complying fully with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) as stipulated in the Nigerian Port Process Manual (NPPM), which NPA funded, to enhance operational excellence.

