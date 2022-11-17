News

NPA’s efforts at eliminating systemic corruption gets global commendation

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The synergistic partnerships on Instituting transparency being nurtured by the Management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) are already attracting international commendation as Nigerian Ports win “Outstanding Achievement in Collective Action Award” of the Switzerland-based Basel Institute. The international award was presented to Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo at the villa on Monday by Mr. Olusoji Apampa the Co-founder of NPA’s Civil Society partner, the Convention on Business Integrity (CBi).

According to Mr. Apampa, the success recorded is now attracting international reviews as countries such as Egypt, Ukraine and India are planning to adopt the “Nigerian miracle” model to produce similar gains in their own ports’ operations. Recall that Managing Director/ CEO Nigerian Ports Authority Mohammed Bello Koko had in March 2022 when he received members of the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN) led by Soji Apampa, at the Authority’s head-office in Marina, Lagos reiterated the Authority’s commitment to complying fully with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) as stipulated in the Nigerian Port Process Manual (NPPM), which NPA funded, to enhance operational excellence.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Watch your utterances or face our wrath, Gani Adams tells ACF, Miyetti Allah

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, yesterday urged the Arewa Consultative Forum,(ACF) and the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), to watch their utterances on insecurity in the region or risk the wrath of the Yoruba nation.   Speaking against the backdrop of the threats of war by the Northern […]
News Top Stories

2023: Nigerians investing in me for a new Nigeria –Nwajiuba

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja

The immediate past Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, has said Nigerians are investing in him for a new Nigeria. The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, who spoke to journalists in Abuja yesterday, said 3, 150 persons contributed N100 million to secure his nomination form. He lamented that the national conventions of the […]
News

Abiru canvasses Police reforms, condemns FSARS’ attack on Delta youth

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Senatorial by-election in Lagos East, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru, yesterday canvassed comprehensive reforms of the Nigeria Police as one of the strategies to end brutality of the youths by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).   Abiru, who is the immediate past Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Polaris Bank […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica