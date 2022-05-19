NPA’s new regulation voids barge operators’ licences

Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has rolled out new regulations that will deter barge operators from impunties, loss of cargoes and evasion of tariffs. The Authority has also frozen some licences of barge operators over poor standards and loss of containers in the lagoon. Managing Director of the Authority, Muhammed Bello-Koko said in Lagos that it had become imperative to delist some barge operators lifting containers from the seaports. In 2018, NPA approved the use of barges to move containers out of Lagos and Tincan Island ports as part of efforts to ease gridlock and to address the congestion at the various port terminals.

Barges are long flat bottomed boats that are used to convey freights through lagoon, canals and rivers. However, three years after, there have been cases of impunity, accidents and blames among the operators and regulators. Also, Bello-Koko complained that some of the operators were obstructing big vessels around the water channels, saying that most of the barges had no communication systems and Automatic Identification System (AIS). The managing director noted that there had been double banking by barges, saying that NPA would seize any of the vessels found berthing in the middle of port channel.

He said that they had been operating at seaports for close to three years without paying any tariff to the Authority. He said: “We froze licensing of the barges until we would review the current ones, we would delist those that we feel do not meet our requirements, those that meet our requirements, we would give them additional requirements to meet.

“It is not the number that matters, it is the quality; we have seen videos of containers falling off barges at berth. We have seen barges sinking also. So, it is not the number of barges that is important, it is the quality of the barges. “We would create standards, ensure quality and start increasing the numbers with the same quality. I believe that shortly we would allow those that met our requirements to have licenses, but we are not adding new ones.” Findings by the New Telegraph revealed that the Authority had emphasised that the barges and cargoes must have the appropriate insurance cover by a reputable insurance company, adding that the operator must seek clarification from the NPA harbour master if the masters of the tugs to be deployed would require Pilotage Exemption Certificates (PEC) and ensure same where required.

The Authority said: “The operator shall submit N50 million unconditional bank bond in favour of NPA to qualify for this operation within 10 working days of submitting the acceptance letter. “At the commencement of any towage operation, port operations or signal station shall be informed so as to factor the movement into the traffic management within the channel to avoid the risk of collision.

