NPC begins enumeration of 2 LGs in C’River

The National Population Commission (NPC) has said that it would begin the enumeration of two local government areas of Odukpani and Akamkpa in Cross River State under the 11th Enumeration Area Demarcation exercise. The NPC National Commissioner in Charge of the state, Navy Captain Charles Ogwa, disclosed this yesterday in Calabar, the state capital, while addressing journalists on the preparedness of the Commission to conduct a reliable enumeration preparatory to the census. He said the two local government areas were selected for the 11th enumeration exercise because the Commission had carried out enumeration in about six local government areas in the past enumeration exercise, even as he appealed to stakeholders in the local government areas to assist the enumerators.
Gunmen abduct nine travellers in Ondo
Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen yesterday evening kidnapped nine travellers in Ondo State. The nine passengers were aboard a Totota Sienna, when they were waylaid by the gunmen. The passengers were heading from Abuja to Lagos but were abducted at the Akoko Isua in Akoko South-East Local Government Area of the state. When contacted, […]
Late night fire razes shops at Ajegunle plank market
Traders of the plank section of the boundary market, at the Ajegunle area of Lagos were still counting their losses as fire gutted parts of the market. The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed that some shops were gutted by fire late Friday night at the plank section of the market. Mr Nosa […]
Mass jailbreak in Afghanistan as IS fighters battle Afghan forces
Islamic State militants were battling Afghan security forces in the eastern city of Jalalabad on Monday morning, after an overnight assault on a prison that led to a mass jailbreak, officials said. The assault began on Sunday evening with car bomb detonated at the entrance to the prison, and there were numerous other blasts […]
