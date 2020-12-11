NPC begins enumeration of 2 LGs in C’River

The National Population Commission (NPC) has said that it would begin the enumeration of two local government areas of Odukpani and Akamkpa in Cross River State under the 11th Enumeration Area Demarcation exercise. The NPC National Commissioner in Charge of the state, Navy Captain Charles Ogwa, disclosed this yesterday in Calabar, the state capital, while addressing journalists on the preparedness of the Commission to conduct a reliable enumeration preparatory to the census. He said the two local government areas were selected for the 11th enumeration exercise because the Commission had carried out enumeration in about six local government areas in the past enumeration exercise, even as he appealed to stakeholders in the local government areas to assist the enumerators.

Like this: Like Loading...