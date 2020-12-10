News

NPC begins enumeration of two LGAs in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James, Comment(0)

The National Population Commission (NPC) has said it would begin the enumeration of two local government areas of Odukpani and Akamkpa in Cross River State in what it said is the 11th Enumeration Area Demarcation Exercise.
The National Commissioner of (NPC) in Charge of the state, Navy Captain Charles Ogwa (rtd), made this disclosure on Thursday in Calabar while briefing journalists on the preparedness of the commission to conduct a reliable enumeration preparatory to the census.
He said the two local governments were selected in the 11th enumeration exercise because the commission had done enumeration in about six local government areas in the past enumeration exercise, appealing to stakeholders in those local government areas to assist the enumerators.
While saying the Commission was not delineating boundaries, the Federal Commissioner appealed to all residents and indigenes in the two local government areas to assist the Commission staff as the exercise was in the interest of all Nigerians

