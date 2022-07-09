NPC goes digital as commission begins trial census in Lagos

For any leadership to make any appreciable impact in efforts at service delivery to the led, a vital tool for making that happen is to be well equipped with accurate demographic data. Nations thrive with accurate data for planning without which funds and other forms of resources will be misapplied by those at the helms of affairs. Nigeria like any other nations aspiring to greatness has in the past undertaken a number of population censuses. For the records, Nigeria has had 11 census exercises since the first attempt was carried out in 1868 with many of them being dodged with one controversy or the other.

Cognisance of the need to deliver on a credible, reliable and acceptable database, the National Population Commission (NPC) is ensuring that the scheduled exercise billed to take place next April is not only adjudged as acceptable, it must be seen by all stakeholders as such. Being the entity charged by the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the NPC is leaving no stone unturned to make the forthcoming exercise the best in terms of acceptability to the generality of Nigerians as well as stakeholders overseas. The NPC has brought a lot in terms of innovation into its preparatory efforts towards the exercise culminating in a rehearsal slated for next week across the country.

The Federal Commissioner in charge of Lagos State, Mrs. Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin at a press conference on Thursday took time to reel out the numerous efforts of the commission stating that her office has put in place all the needed resources and personnel for a smooth conduct of the exercise. Apart from the interface with the media, the occasion also provided the opportunity to administer the oath of secrecy on personnel that would be deployed for the exercise after a series of training spanning over two weeks both in Lagos and at the national headquarters of the commission in Abuja.

She stated that series of trainings spanning a period of two weeks have been availed members of staff of the commission both in Abuja for top echelon if the commission down to those that have been selected as supervisors and field enumeration. According to her, the exercise which is a dress rehearsal for the main one that is expected to take place in April next year is expected to take place in nine local government areas of the state. On the importance of the planned trial census, she said, “The trial census exercise is a means for perfecting the methodology and processes of the gigantic exercise which is known as the census.

“This is also known as the mother of all data. This is why I say the National Population Commission is the mother of all agencies because without data, the government cannot do anything.” Salu-Hundeyin who stated that three councils have been selected in each of the three senatorial district of the state however went further to list the councils to include, Alimosho, Ikeja and Ajeromi Ifelodun (Lagos West), Ikorodu, Epe and Ibeju-Lekki (Lagos East) and Lagos Island, Apapa and Surulere (Lagos Central). In the selected local governments, no fewer than 46 Enumeration Areas have been mapped out for the exercise and that field officers of the commission would embark on house marking next week after which the mock exercise would commence. “I want to state here now that the process of carrying out the census operation has gone digital. From the foundational preparatory activities that are the demarcation stage, we are using what we call the Personal Digital Assistant (PDA).” She expressed the optimism that the device, which would be employed would eliminate the old order of paper documentation which is fraught with so much inaccuracy. While urging residents of the state to cooperate with officials she stated that the house numbering exercise would be concluded next Wednesday after which the trial census exercise would begin.

