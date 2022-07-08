News

NPC introduces digital platform for 2023 census

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo Comment(0)

The National Population Commission (NPC) will next week begin a trial population and housing census of some selected parts of Lagos State. This is coming just as the commission stated that it has introduced a digital platform called Personal Digital Assistant (PDA) for the exercise rather than the old method of relying on paper documentation. The Federal Commissioner for Lagos State, Mrs. Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, who disclosed this at a press conference in Lagos yesterday, stated that her office has put in place all the needed resources and personnel for a smooth conduct of the exercise. The occasion also provided the opportunity to administer the oath of secrecy on personnel that would be deployed for the exercise after a series of training spanning over two weeks both in Lagos and at the national headquarters of the commission in Abuja.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Ex-Finbank MD, Okey Nwosu, jailed 3 years for N18bn theft

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu

A former Managing Director of the defunct Finbank Plc, Okey Nwosu, was yesterday sentenced to three years imprisonment by Justice Lateefat Okunnu of a Lagos High Court in Igbosere for N18 billion theft. The judge handed down the verdict after she found the former bank boss and three other Directors of the bank guilty of […]

Justice Mary Odili)
News

Women group condemns invasion of Justice Odili’s residence

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The President, Stand Up for Women Society (SWS), a Non- Governmental Organisation, Mrs. Deborah Ijadele-Adetona Esq has condemned the frontal invasion of the residence of Hon. Justice Mary Odili in Mataima, Abuja by security agencies. Thiswasasshesaidthat the invasion, which was based on false information by faceless whistleblowers without any form of identification, is a gross […]
News

Okowa: COVID-19 fight needs collective effort for victory

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Worried by the threat posed by ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in the country, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has called for collective efforts to check the spread of virus in the state and the country.   He made the call yesterday in Asaba, the state capital, while receiving three ambulances donated to the state government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica