NPC introduces digital platform for 2023 census

The National Population Commission (NPC) will next week begin a trial population and housing census of some selected parts of Lagos State. This is coming just as the commission stated that it has introduced a digital platform called Personal Digital Assistant (PDA) for the exercise rather than the old method of relying on paper documentation. The Federal Commissioner for Lagos State, Mrs. Abimbola Salu-Hundeyin, who disclosed this at a press conference in Lagos yesterday, stated that her office has put in place all the needed resources and personnel for a smooth conduct of the exercise. The occasion also provided the opportunity to administer the oath of secrecy on personnel that would be deployed for the exercise after a series of training spanning over two weeks both in Lagos and at the national headquarters of the commission in Abuja.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...