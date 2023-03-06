News Top Stories

NPC laments low turnout in trial census

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The leadership of the National Population Commission (NPC) said it experienced low turnout of Nigerians during the trial census, which is a prelude to the national headcount fixed for March 29 to April 2 this year and has therefore called on the media to accelerate the level of publicity and public enlightenment on the coming exercise. The Federal Commissioner, NPC Edo State, Dr Tony Aiyejina stated this at a one day capacity building workshop for journalists on effective reporting of the 2023 Population and Housing Census held in Benin City.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the census which he said is badly needed national planning 17 years after the last exercise was conducted in 2006. Aiyejina said this year’s exercise would for the first time be fully digitised. He said: “Let nobody deceive you, this census will be accurate because the technology we are using cannot be compromised, permit me to acknowledge the bold decision of the present administration under the leadership of President Muhammad Buhari to conduct a census for the country. “The present Commission, leveraging on the administration’s approval and support, decided to conduct a digital census for the country, the first of its kind in Nigeria. It was a paradigm shift of epochal proportions, because all processes, before, during and after the census, will be conducted on digital platforms and devices.

“Nigerians need to be educated and enlightened on this new way of census taking. That is why the media as the fourth estate of the realm will play a critical and pivotal role in this census project. This is the main reason for holding this capacity building workshop for journalists. It will avail them the opportunity to understand basic concepts and methodology in census taking that will eventually result in effective reportage of the census.” In his opening remarks, the State Director of NPC, Mr Ayodele Okiei said the census would also help the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to take decisions in the creation of new constituencies which he said would deepen Nigeria’s democracy.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

AKSG to commission Sheraton Hotel by September – Gov Emmanuel

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Ikot Ekpene in Akwa Ibom State will begin operations by September 2021, Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel has declared. The Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, stated this on Wednesday when he met with the management of Marriot Group, led by Mr. Volker Heiden, Area Vice President of Marriott International, […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: Court strikes out bid by Umahi, Deputy to stay execution of sacking

Posted on Author Reporter

    Justice Inyang Eden Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday struck out an application by the embattled Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe, seeking to stop the execution of the judgment of the court that removed them from office on account of their unlawful defection. The judge […]
News

Airtel Africa posts $3.4bn 9 months revenue

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

Bouyed by its Nigerian operation, telecommunications group, Airtel Africa, posted $3.4 billion revenue for the nine-month ended December 31, 2021. According to the unaudited financial results released by the Group yesterday, this represents 22.5 per cent growth compared with $2.8 billion recorded in the same period of the previous financial year. Airtel Nigeria, which is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica