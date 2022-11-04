NPC launches population, housing census e-recruitment portal

The National Population Commission (NPC) has formally launched the 2023 Population and Housing Census e-recruitment portal for the success of the exercise in the state. A Federal Commissioner of the commission, Alhaji Chiso Abdullahi Dattijo, stated this while briefing newsmen at a press conference held at the NUJ secretariat yesterday. He emphasised that to carry out the gigantic task of conducting accurate and reliable census, there is the need for the recruitment of manpower that will carry out the exercise. “The need to be fair and transparent in the recruitment process has led the commission to introduce the online e-recruitment portal and train the officers that will supervise the census recruitment process.”
