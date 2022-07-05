NPC plans first digital census in Nigeria

The National Population Commission (NPC) said it has concluded arrangements to hold the first digital census in Nigeria scheduled for April 2023. The Commission stated that the decision became necessary so that the issue of data would not constitute future problem in the country sequel to the development, the NPC disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari has therefore approved the conduct of the trial census between June and July. The Commission disclosed that a total of one million Nigerians will be re

cruited by the Federal Government for the conduct of the 2023 National Census. The Federal Government’s agency, also assured that a reliable technological innovation had been advanced by the NPC for the conduct of the exercise to prevent politicians and interested elites from hijacking or manipulating the process. TheCommissionerrepresenting Ekiti at the NPC, Mr Deji Ajayi, said this in Ado Ekiti, on Monday, at a press conference heralding the trial census to be conducted in Ekiti preparatory to next year’s main census exercise. The former Ekiti State Head of Service added that nine towns across nine local governments selected out of the 16 councils in the state, had been delineated into Enumerated Areas (EAs) to ease the trial census. The retired permanent secretary said areas to be enumerated in the trial census in Ekiti include Ado, Emure, Iro, Ijero, Ikole, Iworoko, Ise, Ikun and Omu Ekiti. Ajayi added: “This is the first time we will be doing a paperless census, everything will be digital to check corruption and bring about accurate data that can help national development. “Census is a massive operation that will engage one million personnel, and managing such a huge workforce manually will raise huge logistical and documentation challenges. “It is in recognition of this fact that the NPC resolved that recruitment for the 2023 census will be done electronically. This trial census will provide opportunity to test the feasibility of the erecruitment.” Reeling out the significance of census to nationbuilding, Ajayi said population statistics would be used by private organisations to plan for the recruitment of young Nigerians by knowing the number of active population. “The government will also use such statistics to plan for our youth, students and the health needs of Nigerians. They will also know the numberof gerontocrats, who should be catered for.” Assuring that the exercise will be difficult to ma-nipulate, the NPC boss said: “Technology is open to manipulation, but NPC has gone a step higher by having an updated technology innovation that can prevent multiple registration. “This time, no person, who is not seen, will register as a Nigerian. We have put everything in place to ensure that this exercise will neither be hijacked nor politicised,” the NPC Commissioner explained

