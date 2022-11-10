News

NPC proposes N532.7bn for 2023 Census

The National Population Commission (NPC), yesterday, said that it would require the sum of N532.7 billion to conduct national census in April 2023. The Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Nasir Isa Kwarra, disclosed this to members of the Senate Committee on National Population and Identity Management during its 2023 budget defence session with the Committee. The N532.7 billion according to the NPC boss, is purely proposal for conduct of the 2023 census which he said would be digitally done.

He said: “Apart from the N10billion budgetary proposal for 2023 fiscal year earmarked for NPC , the sum of N532. 795, 604, 726billion is estimated for conduct of 2023 Census. “NPC is ready to rewrite the history of census in Nigeria by making the 2023 one not only accurate , credible , reliable but acceptable to all Nigerians. He noted that the proposed sum for conduct of the census, covered post enumeration survey and that the exercise would be a great departure from the past in terms of keying into the issue of climate change .

 

