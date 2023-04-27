The attention of the National Population Commission has been drawn to mushading and false information made by an uninformed staff of the Commission and Comptroller of Chanchaga LGA in Niger State, Mr. Sanusi Maigida on the hacking of the NPC server citing this development as the reason for the postponement of the LCA-level training of the Supervisors and Enumerators for the 2023 Population and Housing Census The statement made by Mr. Sanusi Meigida is totally false and does not reprenant the tran position of things as regards the Commission’s server and the reason for the postponement of LGA-level training of the functionaries.

As a staff in the LGA Office of the NPC, Mr. Maigida has limited knowledge about the NPC server or its workability. He acted without directive and authorization from the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja and currently facing disciplinary action for such embarrassing misinformation For record purposes, the Commission wishes to state that its server is solidly intact and ready to bo deployed for the upcoming 2023 Population and Housing Canku wrcise As part of measure to ensure the confidentiality and integrity of data for the 2023 Census, we have implemented comprehensive security measures to safeguard our servers, applications, and IT infrastructure.

We deployed state-of-the-art technologies and industry best practices to protect our systems from potential security threats. These security muwures include robust firewall, intrusion detection and prevention systems, regular security audits, encryption protocols, and multi-factor authentication for privileged accounts.

We have also implemented strict access controls and user privileges and conducted continuous monitoring of our systems to delect and magul any potential vulnerabilities or incidents in reat time.

Accordingly, we wish to assure the public that the security of the data for the 2023 Population and Housing Census is absolutely guarenteed. The Commission is committed to upholding the highest standards of data protection and maintaining the trust placed in us by the Nigerian population.

Similarly, the Commission wishes to eat the record straight on the recent mission of the NPC Chairman, Hon, Nasir Isa Kwara to the United Nations.

The mission was to attend the 58th Gession of the United Nations Commission on Population and Development where the Chairman presented Nigeria’s statement on ‘Population and Development at the global event and has since returned to the country to continue the NPC’s preparations towards the conduct of the first digital and green Census in Nigeria.

Over the years, it has been the standard practice for the Chairman of the Commission to attend the annual event on Population and Development in line with the mandate of NPC as the coordinating agency nn) population matters in Nigeria.

Consequently, the public is advised to disregard the face statement tronding online about the hacking of the Commission’s server and the subsequent travel of the NPC Chairman to restore the purported hacked server.

We will continue to update the populace on developments regarding the 2023 Population and Housing Cer events unfold. We urge everyone to support the Commission to ensure a secure and successful 2023 Census exercise