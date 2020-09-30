News

NPC to delineate C’River community into sizable units

Posted on Author Clement James Comment(0)

Arrangements have been concluded by the National Population Commission (NPC) to commence what it said would be the Phase 10 Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) of Yala communities in Cross River State into sizable units. According to NPC, the communities, when demarcated into sizable units, would help enumerators to do their jobs with ease ahead of the next national population census on a date yet to be announced by the Federal Government.

The Commissioner representing Cross River State in the Board of National Population Commission, Navy Capt. Charles Ogwa (rtd), disclosed this while addressing journalists yesterday in Calabar, the state capital. Ogwa stated that already, the Commission has about 70 well-trained staff on ground for the kick-off of the exercise. He said that the Commission had already put in place a geo-technology which would be deployed for the exercise, stressing that with the technology errors that were usually observed in the past would be rectified. “The technology we are going to use for demarcation will reduce paper work. It is going to be devoid of several errors. With the technology to be deployed, we are sure of getting accurate figures during the entire exercise,” he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Malabu: FG demands $1.1bn from Eni, Shell

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

IOC: We’re highly disappointed in prosecutors’ action Nigeria has asked a Milan Court to order Eni and Royal Dutch Shell to pay $1.092 billion as an immediate advance payment for damages it is claiming in one of the oil industry’s biggest-ever corruption trials. Lawyer for the Nigerian government, Lucio Lucia, yesterday, called for a guilty […]
News

Ondo guber: PDP youths kick against Akeredolu’s deputy’s planned inducement

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure

A head of October 10, 2020 governorship election in Ondo State, some youths within the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the weekend vowed to resist an alleged financial inducement being made by Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi to canvass party members to support his aspiration.     Ajayi, who had last Sunday […]
News

P&ID loses again, as UK court orders release of $200m guarantee to Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  *Emefiele hails court order, says it will boost reserves A London Commercial Court Tuesday ordered the release of the $200million guarantee put in place as security for the stay of execution granted Nigeria for the appeal filed against the judgment of Justice Christopher Butcher for the execution of the Arbitral award of $10 billion […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: