NPC to delineate C’River community into sizable units

Arrangements have been concluded by the National Population Commission (NPC) to commence what it said would be the Phase 10 Enumeration Area Demarcation (EAD) of Yala communities in Cross River State into sizable units. According to NPC, the communities, when demarcated into sizable units, would help enumerators to do their jobs with ease ahead of the next national population census on a date yet to be announced by the Federal Government.

The Commissioner representing Cross River State in the Board of National Population Commission, Navy Capt. Charles Ogwa (rtd), disclosed this while addressing journalists yesterday in Calabar, the state capital. Ogwa stated that already, the Commission has about 70 well-trained staff on ground for the kick-off of the exercise. He said that the Commission had already put in place a geo-technology which would be deployed for the exercise, stressing that with the technology errors that were usually observed in the past would be rectified. “The technology we are going to use for demarcation will reduce paper work. It is going to be devoid of several errors. With the technology to be deployed, we are sure of getting accurate figures during the entire exercise,” he added.

