News

NPC to leverage on technology for Success of 2023 Census

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Comment(0)

The National Population Commission (NPC) yesterday said it was embracing technology for the 2023 population census to reduce hitches and make the exercise successful. Besides, it called on those applying for ad-hoc roles to apply to work within their areas of residence to make the exercise easy and credible.

The Federal Commissioner representing Edo State in the commission, Dr. Tony Aiyejina, stated this at a press briefing in Benin City on the on-line erecruitment process for the 2023 population and housing census where said those who would be taken could also be considered for permanent employment when the need arises adding that the online E-recruitment process has been officially launched by the chairman of the NPC, Nasir Isa Kwarra.

He said: “The need to be fair and transparent in the recruitment has led the Commission to introduce the onlineE- recruitmentportaland train the officers that will supervise over this important censusrecruitmentprocess.” “ForusintheCommission, the quality of the persons that will perform the census activities is very important. “The quality of the process will reflect and impact on the data to be collected and ultimately, the success of the 2023 census. “While a good recruitment exercise will not by itself, necessarily guarantee a successful census, a badly conducted recruitment processwillinevitablyleadtoproblems and increase the risk of an unsuccessful census.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Aisha Buhari to FG: Pay benefits of retired, deceased soldiers on time

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

The First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari, has called on the federal government to ensure timely payment of the benefits of retired and deceased soldiers to their respective families in order to further motivate the security forces.   According to a issued by her spokesman, Aliyu Abdullaihi, the First Lady made the call yesterday while receiving […]
News Top Stories

2023: My 33 years in govt gives me an edge to become President – Anyim

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Former Senate President and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Anyim Pius Anyim, on Friday said that the over thirty years he spent in government have given him knowledge on how to tackle the nation’s incessant challenges. While addressing Niger State delegates at the PDP secretariat in Minna, Anyim vowed to fix the abandoned Baro […]
News

Trump, Portland mayor clash over causes of escalating unrest

Posted on Author Reporter

  U.S. President Donald Trump condemned protests in Portland, Oregon, and violence in “Democrat-run” cities on Sunday as his Republican administration moves to intervene in urban centers he says have lost control of anti-racism demonstrations. Federal law enforcement officers, armed with a new executive order aimed at protecting U.S. monuments, last week started cracking down […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica