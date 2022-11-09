NPC to leverage on technology for Success of 2023 Census

The National Population Commission (NPC) yesterday said it was embracing technology for the 2023 population census to reduce hitches and make the exercise successful. Besides, it called on those applying for ad-hoc roles to apply to work within their areas of residence to make the exercise easy and credible.

The Federal Commissioner representing Edo State in the commission, Dr. Tony Aiyejina, stated this at a press briefing in Benin City on the on-line erecruitment process for the 2023 population and housing census where said those who would be taken could also be considered for permanent employment when the need arises adding that the online E-recruitment process has been officially launched by the chairman of the NPC, Nasir Isa Kwarra.

He said: “The need to be fair and transparent in the recruitment has led the Commission to introduce the onlineE- recruitmentportaland train the officers that will supervise over this important censusrecruitmentprocess.” “ForusintheCommission, the quality of the persons that will perform the census activities is very important. “The quality of the process will reflect and impact on the data to be collected and ultimately, the success of the 2023 census. “While a good recruitment exercise will not by itself, necessarily guarantee a successful census, a badly conducted recruitment processwillinevitablyleadtoproblems and increase the risk of an unsuccessful census.”

