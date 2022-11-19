News

NPC to recruit 9,000 personnel in Ebonyi for 2023 census

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The Ebonyi State office of the National Population Commission (NPC) has stated that it will recruit no fewer than nine thousand ad-hoc staff for the forthcoming population and housing census scheduled for early next year. This was disclosed by the Federal Commissioner in charge of the state, Mr. Darlington Okereke at a press briefing in Abakaliki, the state capital on Friday. Okereke who noted that the state has about 9000 Enumeration Areas (EA) excluding the warring zone, Effium and Ezza-Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area where the commission has not been able to accessed, noted that NPC in the state would be recruiting not less than 9000 enumerators for the exercise.

He said, ” I wish to inform Ebonyians, that the Commission requests online recruitment process applications from the following categories of field officers that will be needed to execute the next Census.” He gave the breakdown of employees to be employed to include those he referred to as facilitators, training centre administrators, monitoring and evaluations officers, data quality managers, data quality assistants, coordinators , supervisors, enumerators. “The number of functionaries to be recruited in each category will depend on the number of available vacancies which will be derived largely from the total number of Enumeration Areas (EA) in Ebonyi State

 

Our Reporters

