News Top Stories

NPC: We’ll deploy digital technology in 2023 Census

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

The National Population Commission (NPC) has reiterated its plans to deploy full digital technology in the conduct of the 2023 Census and vowed that it would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the results of the head-count is acceptable to Nigerians, and the quality of the data to be generated meets international best standards. Chairmanof theCommission, Alhaji Nasir Kwarra, stated this yesterday at a media briefing on the Population and Housing Census, and the inauguration of the National Census Publicity Committee in Abuja.

Kwarra disclosed that the ultimate goal of the census is to produce not only accurate, reliable and acceptable census data but also an inclusive and user-friendly data that will be used by all segments of the society for development planning and critical programme interventions in the country. He reassured Nigerians and the international communitythattheCommission would remain irrevocably committed to ensuring that everythingabouttheexercise was done rightly and professionally.

“I assure you that no one will be left out of the headcount. Similarly, all houses have been captured and geocoded across Nigeria. We havetheclearvision, commitment and capacity to deliver on this historic mandate,” he said. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, described the census as one of the legacy programmes of the Buhari administration given the importance of population census to national development. According to him, the conduct of the 2023 Population and Housing Census is a top priority for the current administration, because of its desire to bequeath an enduring legacy of evidencebased planning tool for sustainable development. The minister said that the success of the Commission would positively rewrite the history of census in Nigeria through meticulous planning and massive deployment of technology at everystageof theexercise.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Corruption: Don’t compromise fight, Ganduje tells anti-graft body

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano

Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano State has urged the State Public and Anticorruption Commission not to compromise fighting the menace even if it involves his cabinet members.   “You should be rest assured that whoever you dock with corrupt cases is his personal business, because I will never interfere,” Ganduje said to the Chairman of […]
News

Ekiti community battles internal crisis over royal inheritance

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ilogbo Ekiti, in Ido/Osi Local Government Area of Ekiti State is currently engulfed by a royal crisis between two families in the town. The families’ are- Ebi Oke Owa of Ilogbo Ekiti and Isape of Aafin compound Ilogbo Ekiti. They are fighting each other over the rightful owner of the royal heritage of the community […]
News

Abia community protests imposition of monarch

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

Residents of Umuokpo Amairi na abuo autonomous community in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State have protested against exclusion of their ‘King-elect’, Chief Micah Ohajuru from the list of royal fathers due to be given staff of office by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.   The protesters, who took to the Aba-Ikot Ekpene Highway to showcase […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica