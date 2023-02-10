NPC: We’ll deploy digital technology in 2023 Census

The National Population Commission (NPC) has reiterated its plans to deploy full digital technology in the conduct of the 2023 Census and vowed that it would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that the results of the head-count is acceptable to Nigerians, and the quality of the data to be generated meets international best standards. Chairmanof theCommission, Alhaji Nasir Kwarra, stated this yesterday at a media briefing on the Population and Housing Census, and the inauguration of the National Census Publicity Committee in Abuja.

Kwarra disclosed that the ultimate goal of the census is to produce not only accurate, reliable and acceptable census data but also an inclusive and user-friendly data that will be used by all segments of the society for development planning and critical programme interventions in the country. He reassured Nigerians and the international communitythattheCommission would remain irrevocably committed to ensuring that everythingabouttheexercise was done rightly and professionally.

“I assure you that no one will be left out of the headcount. Similarly, all houses have been captured and geocoded across Nigeria. We havetheclearvision, commitment and capacity to deliver on this historic mandate,” he said. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, described the census as one of the legacy programmes of the Buhari administration given the importance of population census to national development. According to him, the conduct of the 2023 Population and Housing Census is a top priority for the current administration, because of its desire to bequeath an enduring legacy of evidencebased planning tool for sustainable development. The minister said that the success of the Commission would positively rewrite the history of census in Nigeria through meticulous planning and massive deployment of technology at everystageof theexercise.

