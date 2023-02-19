NPCL allocates 10,000MT of PMS at less than N180 per litre

…signs MoU with Gambia oil on exploration

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has said that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has allocated 10,000 metric tonnes of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol or fuel, directly to the independent marketers through Nipco Plc.

IPMAN National Operations Controller, Mr. Mike Osatuyi, who disclosed this to Sunday Telegraph, in an interview on Saturday, added that the independent oil marketers will start loading the product at less than N180 per litre ex-depot price this week which officially starts by Monday.

This came as NNPCL signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gambian National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), in collaboration between both companies on frontier exploration, and other opportunities to promote energy security.

According to a statement on NNPCL official website, the GNPC signed the MoU for collaboration in the Oil & Gas sector. “NNPCL’s Executive VP of Business Services, Mr. Danladi A. Inuwa, and GNPC’s MD Baboucarr Njie signed on behalf of the two NOCs.

“Areas of interest include new frontier exploration; crude oil market expansion opportunities and transfer of technology towards a quest for more energy security for both countries and the West African sub-region.”

Osatuyi said this is a good development, noting that they had for many years clamoured for the NNPCL to be allocating the product directly to them, adding that the queues in petrol stations and tension in the country have started to reduce, as the distribution of petrol has improved.

He commended the Chairman, Ijegun-Egba Tankfarm Owners & Operators Association, Mr. Debo Olujimi, who also is the Group Managing Director of Emadeb Energy Services Limited for flagging off the loading of PMS at N172 per litres.

“We are going to load from there from Monday. We implore NNPCL to start pushing more fuel to that area. Distribution of petrol has improved. The tension has come down nationwide. The price is dropping. All the industry stakeholders are cooperating including depot owners,” he said.

